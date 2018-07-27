202
The Future of Money in Greater Washington

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 27, 2018 6:00 am 07/27/2018 06:00am
Venture capitalists are searching for the holy grail — the next big financial services company.

And those standing in line are reaping the rewards. Financial services startups saw their best funding year in the D.C. area since at least 2002 — raking in $53.89 million, according to data from PitchBook, a research firm that tracks venture capital funding. That, by far, beats the $19.9 million raised in 2016.

We picked out some small startups with big dreams of their own, as they seek to parlay a series of innovative ideas and products into the next big thing.

And check out all of the other content from our special Future of Money issue:

Fin-tech startup to watch: Public Bloc

Fin-tech startup to watch: Debx

Fin-tech startup to watch: PYT Funds

Fin-tech startup to watch: Rize

3 bankers to know in Greater Washington

3 wealth managers to know in Greater Washington

Q&A: United Bank’s innovation chief Craige Smith

Executive Profile: Janis Bowdler brings policy background to the…

