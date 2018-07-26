202
That massive parking garage planned for the National Zoo? Forget about it.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 26, 2018 2:33 pm 07/26/2018 02:33pm
Key story highlights:

The National Zoo’s planned parking garage will not move forward.
The Smithsonian says the garage wouldn’t have made enough money to cover its $50 million cost.
Zoo visitation is down and other capital needs have taken priority.

The Smithsonian Institution has canceled plans to build a 1,285-space central parking garage at the National Zoo.

According to an announcement on FedBizOpps.gov, the request for proposals “is canceled and will not be reissued.” The $50 million project, per the announcement, “has been permanently put on hold due to substantial programming changes” at the zoo.

Linda St. Thomas, Smithsonian spokeswoman, said after further review, the zoo was “not going to get the revenue we hoped for from a parking garage.” That, combined with other capital needs — the Great Ape House and Reptile Discovery Center work, for example — and lower attendance at the zoo overall drove the decision, she said. The garage had been envisioned as part…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

