Tenable up 32% at closing on first day of IPO

Tenable’s stock closed at a price of $30.25 per share Thursday, after surging 40 percent in its first few minutes as a publicly traded entity.

The cyber company’s first shares sold at $33 per share on the Nasdaq, $10 higher than the proposed share price Tenable Holdings Inc. had set Thursday morning. The share price hovered between $30 and $34 per share most of the day. Just over 9.6 million of the available 10.9 million shares were sold in the first day of trading.

It’s was a strong showing for the Columbia-based company, and its highly anticipated initial public offering. The company’s stock began trading on the Nasdaq after 11 a.m. Thursday, under the ticker symbol “TENB.”

Tenable is on track to raise upward of $280 million with its IPO, which would make it the largest cybersecurity IPO in the U.S. in the last five years. Other recent cyber IPOs include California-based Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Massachusetts-based Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), which raised $192 million and $152…