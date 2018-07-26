202
Tenable IPO opens strong at $33 per share on Nasdaq

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 26, 2018 1:30 pm 07/26/2018 01:30pm
The hotly anticipated Tenable initial public offering opened strong on the Nasdaq today, with the first shares pricing at $33. That’s up from the $23 per share the cyber company had planned.

The Columbia-based cybersecurity firm raised the initial share price twice before trading opened Thursday, from the $17 to $19 per share originally suggested in the company’s earliest S-1 filing documents. The market signaled a warm reception for Tenable even before trading began. Washington Business Journal, the BBJ’s sister publication, recently reported IPO Boutique, a Florida-based research firm, has been saying the offering was “exponentially oversubscribed,” with 10 times more orders than shares available.

Tenable is looking to raise more than $250 million with its IPO, offering 10.9 million shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close Monday.

Tenable seems to have timed its strike wisely. Although the Nasdaq was dragging Thursday morning — thanks in large part to a dramatic…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

