Team behind Chasin’ Tails, Roll Play opening several concepts in Rosslyn

Key story highlights: Roll Play, Teas’n You and several other Asian food concepts are coming to Rosslyn. The stalls will share one 5,000-square-foot venue in Central Place. It will be the second food hall in…

Key story highlights:

Roll Play, Teas’n You and several other Asian food concepts are coming to Rosslyn.

The stalls will share one 5,000-square-foot venue in Central Place.

It will be the second food hall in the building, which is also getting the 25,000-square-foot Common Ground.

The restaurant group behind several concepts in Northern Virginia is taking on its biggest project yet: Happy Endings Eatery, a 5,000-square-foot space in Rosslyn’s Central Place.

The venue, named after its parent company, Happy Endings Hospitality, will feature five or six fast-casual stalls featuring Asian food. It will be located in the residential tower, with an entrance at 19th and North Moore streets.

Di Dang, one of the group’s founders, told me the space will feature the group’s Roll Play and Teas’n You concepts. Roll Play is a Vietnamese grill that features customizable summer rolls, noodle bowls and banh mi sandwiches. Teas’n You is a fusion tea house offering bubble tea and macarons,…