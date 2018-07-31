Stop everything: ChiKo signs for second location in D.C.

ChiKo, the super-popular Chinese and Korean restaurant that opened about a year ago on Barracks Row, is coming to Dupont Circle. Owners Danny Lee, Scott Drewno and Drew Kim have signed a lease for 2029…

Owners Danny Lee, Scott Drewno and Drew Kim have signed a lease for 2029 P St. NW, in space that was once home to Pizzeria Paradiso. (Paradiso moved to 2003 P St. NW in 2009.) At 1,150 square feet, the new ChiKo space is similar in size to the original. Taylor Hayes of NextRealty represented ChiKo in the lease deal; John Gogos of Papadopoulos Properties represented the landlord, Douglas Development.

The restaurant aims to open by the end of the year. Dupont Circle is the second deal the ChiKo team has done recently. Kim recently announced that he’s making good on his promise to bring the restaurant to the West Coast, where he lives most of the time. ChiKo in Encinitas, California, is slated to open later this summer.

Kim declined to comment.

ChiKo was an immediate hit when it came onto D.C.’s restaurant scene in 2017. It was no wonder, as it brought…