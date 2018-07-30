Shuster proposes $10B federal real estate fund. The ‘terrible’ FBI HQ would be its first recipient.

Key story highlights: An infrastructure plan by Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., would establish a federal capital revolving fund to help fund new construction or rehabilitation projects. The inaugural project under the plan would be a…

Freshly unveiled plans by a House lawmaker could help replace what President Donald Trump reportedly described as the FBI’s “terrible” headquarters building in downtown D.C. with something more visually pleasing.

The infrastructure plan unveiled last week by Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., would establish a federal capital revolving fund to help finance construction and rehabilitation of federal buildings. Getting Congress to fund projects has been a major hurdle in recent years for…