202
Home » Latest News » Shuster proposes $10B federal…

Shuster proposes $10B federal real estate fund. The ‘terrible’ FBI HQ would be its first recipient.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 30, 2018 6:01 pm 07/30/2018 06:01pm
Share

Key story highlights:

An infrastructure plan by Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., would establish a federal capital revolving fund to help fund new construction or rehabilitation projects.
The inaugural project under the plan would be a new FBI headquarters, replacing the brutalist structure at 935 Pennsylvania Ave. NW that President Donald Trump reportedly called “terrible.”
The project is stalled as Congress and the General Services Administration remain deadlocked over where a new FBI headquarters should be built.

Freshly unveiled plans by a House lawmaker could help replace what President Donald Trump reportedly described as the FBI’s “terrible” headquarters building in downtown D.C. with something more visually pleasing.

The infrastructure plan unveiled last week by Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., would establish a federal capital revolving fund to help finance construction and rehabilitation of federal buildings. Getting Congress to fund projects has been a major hurdle in recent years for…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500