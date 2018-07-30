RLJ Entertainment OKs sale to AMC Networks at higher price

Key story highlights RLJ Entertainment has entered into a new agreement to sell to AMC Networks Inc. after the New York cable television company upped its offer. AMC will offer $6.25 per share of common…

RLJ Entertainment has entered into a new agreement to sell to AMC Networks Inc. after the New York cable television company upped its offer.

AMC will offer $6.25 per share of common stock, totaling $65 million, a significant increase from its original offer of $4.25 per share in February.

The deal would take RLJ Entertainment private, making it a subsidiary of AMC Networks, with founder Bob Johnson as a minority stakeholder.

The new terms — in which AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) will pay RLJ Entertainment shareholders $6.25 per share of common stock or about $65 million in all — put a 61 percent premium on the Silver Spring company's shares as of Feb. 23, the day before AMC announced its first offer for the company, at a considerably lower $4.25