RLJ Entertainment OKs sale to AMC Networks at higher price

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 30, 2018 1:50 pm 07/30/2018 01:50pm
RLJ Entertainment has entered into a new agreement to sell to AMC Networks Inc. after the New York cable television company upped its offer.
AMC will offer $6.25 per share of common stock, totaling $65 million, a significant increase from its original offer of $4.25 per share in February.
The deal would take RLJ Entertainment private, making it a subsidiary of AMC Networks, with founder Bob Johnson as a minority stakeholder.

RLJ Entertainment Inc. has agreed to sell to AMC Networks Inc. at a higher price than originally offered in February, planning to go private and become an indirect subsidiary of the New York cable television behemoth.

The new terms — in which AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) will pay RLJ Entertainment shareholders $6.25 per share of common stock or about $65 million in all — put a 61 percent premium on the Silver Spring company’s shares as of Feb. 23, the day before AMC announced its first offer for the company, at a considerably lower $4.25…

