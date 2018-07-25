202
Providence hospital will end acute care as it pursues ‘health village’ plan

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 25, 2018 3:49 pm 07/25/2018 03:49pm
Key story highlights:

Providence Health System is repositioning itself as an ambulatory and outpatient care provider.
The Northeast D.C. hospital, owned by St. Louis-based Ascension, expects to stop providing acute-care services by the end of the year.
Its ambulatory services will continue to operate, but it’s too early to say what else its future campus will include.

Providence Health System has begun transitioning its 539-bed hospital into a “health village” — entailing mostly ambulatory and outpatient care services — with plans to end its acute care by the end of the year.

The initial steps come about a year after the nonprofit announced plan to reposition its Northeast D.C. hospital in the face of mounting losses and the city’s abundant bed count. Providence, owned by St. Louis-based Ascension, said it’s still meeting with community leaders and working out further details of the new campus plan, which will be rendered by a new chief executive, Keith Vander Kolk, who replaced…

