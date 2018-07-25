Providence hospital will end acute care as it pursues ‘health village’ plan

Key story highlights: Providence Health System is repositioning itself as an ambulatory and outpatient care provider. The Northeast D.C. hospital, owned by St. Louis-based Ascension, expects to stop providing acute-care services by the end of…

Providence Health System has begun transitioning its 539-bed hospital into a “health village” — entailing mostly ambulatory and outpatient care services — with plans to end its acute care by the end of the year.

The initial steps come about a year after the nonprofit announced plan to reposition its Northeast D.C. hospital in the face of mounting losses and the city’s abundant bed count. Providence, owned by St. Louis-based Ascension, said it’s still meeting with community leaders and working out further details of the new campus plan, which will be rendered by a new chief executive, Keith Vander Kolk, who replaced…