Prince William’s Innovation Park lands a corporate headquarters

Manassas-based Ennis Electric is expected to move its headquarters to Prince William County’s Innovation Park as part of a $20 million project that will add 65 new jobs over the next several years.

Ennis is the latest company to choose the 1,500-acre technology and research park anchored by George Mason University for its operations after a lull in development activity there during and after the recession.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors last week authorized the sale of 12 to 16 acres of Innovation land to developer Pruitt Corp. for between $2.6 million and $3.5 million. The sale agreement should be completed “shortly,”…