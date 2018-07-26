202
Pentagon issues final RFP for its $10B JEDI cloud contract

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 26, 2018 12:59 pm 07/26/2018 12:59pm
Key story highlights:

The Pentagon will award the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract to a single cloud provider, a fierce point of contention among tech companies and federal contractors since the first draft RFP was unveiled in the spring.
“Rapidly providing DOD access to underlying foundational technologies, like cloud computing and data storage, on a global scale is critical to national defense,” said the Pentagon’s CIO.
Amazon Web Services is considered a front-runner for the award, with IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and others vowing to submit competitive bids.

The Department of Defense on Thursday released its final request for proposals for its highly anticipated — and controversial — $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract, and it remains a single award.

The Pentagon will award the JEDI contract to a single cloud provider, a fierce point of contention among tech companies and federal contractors since the first draft RFP…

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
