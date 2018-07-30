Optoro raises $75M, its most ever

For retailers, managing product returns is costly. But as more shoppers move online, new technology for processing e-commerce returns has presented a massive opportunity for one local company. Optoro Inc., a D.C.-based provider of returns…

For retailers, managing product returns is costly. But as more shoppers move online, new technology for processing e-commerce returns has presented a massive opportunity for one local company.

Optoro Inc., a D.C.-based provider of returns optimization software, announced on Monday that it closed a $75 million equity funding round.

The round was led by Franklin Templeton and included financing from D.C.-based Revolution Growth, Generation Investment Management and Tenfore Holdings. It brings the firm’s total capital raised to $200 million, which includes investments from UPS, Revolution and Maryland Venture fund, to name a few.

Optoro helps retailers manage, process, and sell returned and excess inventory. Its software platform determines the best path for returned and excess goods, which maximizes recovery value and reduces environmental waste.

“Inventory is often shipped five to seven times while a retailer searches for a second home,” CEO Tobin Moore said in an email to DCInno.…