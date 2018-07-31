Nestle throws welcome party in Rosslyn during HQ ribbon-cutting

Nestle and Rosslyn are officially on their honeymoon. Roughly 18 months after announcing it would move its headquarters from California, Nestle USA on Tuesday became Rosslyn’s newest corporate citizen, cutting the ribbon on its new…

Nestle and Rosslyn are officially on their honeymoon.

Roughly 18 months after announcing it would move its headquarters from California, Nestle USA on Tuesday became Rosslyn’s newest corporate citizen, cutting the ribbon on its new office with executives and other dignitaries.

Nestle, with the help of the Rosslyn Business Improvement District, hosted the “Nestle Good Life Fest” where members of the community could watch food demonstrations and sample Nestle products in Rosslyn Plaza.

“Having a global brand like Nestle to serve as the backbone of our community is so critically important for a thriving commercial district like Rosslyn, said Rosslyn BID President Mary-Claire Burick, who pushed hard for Nestle to settle in Rosslyn.

“When the Nestle name is attached to things like this, the community really responds. To see them doing a festival of this size and this nature so early on…is really incredible,” she added.

The Rosslyn Plaza bustled during lunchtime with people moving from…