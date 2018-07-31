Need a getaway? Here are the 20 most expensive Maryland and Delaware beach homes for sale.

Has all this wet and gloomy weather got you dreaming of sunny days at the beach? Whether you’re still looking forward to your summer beach stay or have recently returned from one, there’s nothing like…

Whether you’re still looking forward to your summer beach stay or have recently returned from one, there’s nothing like a trip “down the ocean.” But the properties on this list of the most expensive beach homes for sale in Maryland and Delaware take the humble beach vacation to the next level.

Spanning in price from $3.25 million to more than $6 million, these ultra-luxury getaways feature gourmet kitchens, expansive decks, fireplaces, hot tubs, pools, enough beds to host a small army and, of course, sweeping waterfront views.

For this list, we’ve compiled properties in the Delaware towns of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Lewes and Fenwick Island as well as in Maryland’s own Ocean City. The majority of the homes on the list are located in Delaware, with more than half of the homes located in Bethany Beach, according to data from Realtor.com. The real estate listing websites pulls information…