202
Home » Latest News » Need a getaway? Here…

Need a getaway? Here are the 20 most expensive Maryland and Delaware beach homes for sale.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 31, 2018 11:07 am 07/31/2018 11:07am
Share

Has all this wet and gloomy weather got you dreaming of sunny days at the beach?

Whether you’re still looking forward to your summer beach stay or have recently returned from one, there’s nothing like a trip “down the ocean.” But the properties on this list of the most expensive beach homes for sale in Maryland and Delaware take the humble beach vacation to the next level.

Spanning in price from $3.25 million to more than $6 million, these ultra-luxury getaways feature gourmet kitchens, expansive decks, fireplaces, hot tubs, pools, enough beds to host a small army and, of course, sweeping waterfront views.

For this list, we’ve compiled properties in the Delaware towns of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Lewes and Fenwick Island as well as in Maryland’s own Ocean City. The majority of the homes on the list are located in Delaware, with more than half of the homes located in Bethany Beach, according to data from Realtor.com. The real estate listing websites pulls information…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500