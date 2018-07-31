Metro kicks off HQ search across Greater Washington

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has officially kicked off its headquarters search, with plans to acquire three existing or new buildings — one each in D.C, Maryland and Virginia. WMATA, which has retained JLL…

WMATA, which has retained JLL as a broker representative, outlined its needs in a request for expressions of interest posted to its website. The transit agency is seeking three buildings ranging from 100,000 to 350,000 square feet each.

Metro is moving fast. Per the RFI, it expects to close on a building in the District as soon as the fourth quarter of 2018 or the second quarter of 2019. The desired closing range for acquisitions in Maryland and Virginia is between the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2020. Build-to-suits must be available within 36 months of the contract date.

Prospective buildings must be within 1,500 walkable feet from a handicap accessible entrance to a Metrorail station. They also must have the ability to achieve LEED-Silver certification.

