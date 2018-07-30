MedStar buys naming rights to Capitals, Wizards practice facilities

Another year, another new sports naming rights sponsor for the D.C. region’s largest sports empire. MedStar Health has purchased exclusive naming rights to all of Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s training facilities as part of an…

Another year, another new sports naming rights sponsor for the D.C. region’s largest sports empire.

MedStar Health has purchased exclusive naming rights to all of Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s training facilities as part of an expanded, 10-year partnership officials said will put a greater focus on player health and training. The parties didn’t disclose deal terms.

The formerly named Kettler Capitals Iceplex, which opened in 2006 in Ballston under that corporate moniker, will now be called the MedStar Capitals Iceplex. In Southeast D.C., the $69 million basketball training facility slated to open this September will be named the MedStar Wizards Performance Center, serving as the practice court for the Washington Wizards and home arena for the Washington Mystics and Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G affiliate of the Wizards.

In addition, the Wizards District Gaming training facility in downtown D.C. will also become the MedStar Wizards District Gaming Studio, home of Monumental’s…