Major Braddock Road Metro-area project scrapped

The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced late Friday that its plan to redevelop the 90-unit Andrew Adkins housing project near the Braddock Road Metro station into a 600-plus unit community is “no longer feasible” and “will not move forward.” ARHA could not reach a deal with its development partner, Alexandria Opportunity Housing LLC, according to a release.

“Despite our best efforts, after exhaustive negotiations with our Development Partner over a nearly two-year period, ARHA has determined that it is not possible for this project to move forward with the proposed financial structure. Rising construction costs were certainly a contributing factor,” ARHA CEO Keith Pettigrew said in the release.

Alexandria Opportunity Housing is an affiliate of CRC Partners LLC, CRC Cos. LLC, CBG Building Co. LLC, and CV Services Group LLC.

Andrew Adkins was built in 1969 and “is among the most valuable in ARHA’s portfolio,” per the…