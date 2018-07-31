202
Lockheed’s Marillyn Hewson, husband make biggest one-time gift in University of Alabama history

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 31, 2018 7:11 am 07/31/2018 07:11am
Lockheed Martin Corp.’s President and CEO Marillyn Hewson, and her husband James, just made the Crimson Tide very, very happy.

The Hewsons have donated $15 million to The University of Alabama, the largest one-time gift in the school’s history, to support the Culverhouse College of Business. Both Marillyn and James Hewson are graduates of the university — the Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) chief with a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in economics, and James Hewson with a bachelor’s in communications.

The gift comes on the heels of a $5 million commitment the couple made to Culverhouse last year to back the Marillyn Hewson Faculty Fellows Program in Data Analytics and Cyber Security.

“I am deeply thankful for the strong business education I received at The University of Alabama,” Marillyn Hewson said in a release. “That education helped prepare me for many of the challenges and opportunities I’ve encountered throughout my career – from the day I joined…

