Lockheed Martin says its missile interceptor just set a record

A key product for Lockheed Martin’s missiles and fire control business unit, headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas, just set a record in a test. The PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor successfully intercepted what’s called…

A key product for Lockheed Martin’s missiles and fire control business unit, headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas, just set a record in a test.

The PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor successfully intercepted what’s called an Air-Breathing Threat, or ABT, at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) said in a statement.

Several countries use the interceptor. This latest test in New Mexico represented the longest distance a PAC-3 MSE has intercepted an ABT. The test was observed by representatives from the U.S. Army and a current Foreign Military Sales customer.

“PAC-3 MSE continues to be successful against today’s evolving threats, and this most recent test validates its effectiveness at extreme distances,” said Jay Pitman, vice president of PAC-3 programs at Lockheed Martin’s missiles and fire control in a prepared statement. “Today’s global security environment demands reliable solutions.”

The PAC-3 MSE uses ‘hit to kill’ technology…