Line D.C. hotel has its permanent certificate of occupancy. But will it get its $46M tax break?

Key story highlights: The Line D.C. hotel is no longer operating under a temporary certificate of occupancy. The permanent CO means the city will now verify that the project gets a $46 million tax break.…

Adams Morgan’s buzzy Line D.C. hotel was finally issued a permanent certificate of occupancy Thursday, a milestone that will likely trigger the beginning of an audit to determine whether the hotel met all the criteria for its $46 million tax abatement.

The Line had been operating since opening in December under a series of temporary certificates of occupancy, something D.C. Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau, D-Ward 1, took issue with back in June. Nadeau said she was concerned that the temporary COs were “an attempt to disingenuously extend the construction period for one purpose: to delay when the hotel must begin complying with the conditions of the tax abatement and still receive the abatement…