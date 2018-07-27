202
Line D.C. hotel has its permanent certificate of occupancy. But will it get its $46M tax break?

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 27, 2018 2:50 pm 07/27/2018 02:50pm
Key story highlights:

The Line D.C. hotel is no longer operating under a temporary certificate of occupancy.
The permanent CO means the city will now verify that the project gets a $46 million tax break.
Office of Tax and Revenue and Department of Employment Services will audit the project.

Adams Morgan’s buzzy Line D.C. hotel was finally issued a permanent certificate of occupancy Thursday, a milestone that will likely trigger the beginning of an audit to determine whether the hotel met all the criteria for its $46 million tax abatement. 

The Line had been operating since opening in December under a series of temporary certificates of occupancy, something D.C. Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau, D-Ward 1, took issue with back in June. Nadeau said she was concerned that the temporary COs were “an attempt to disingenuously extend the construction period for one purpose: to delay when the hotel must begin complying with the conditions of the tax abatement and still receive the abatement…

