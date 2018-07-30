LaSalle sets shareholder vote on Blackstone deal, snubbing Pebblebrook

Key story highlights: LaSalle Hotel Properties once again rejects a bid by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a fellow Bethesda hotel company, to buy it. It has set a date to vote on a roughly $4.8 billion…

LaSalle Hotel Properties is sticking with its plan to sell to Blackstone, scheduling a shareholder vote on the deal for Sept. 6 and once again rebuffing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s attempt to merge with LaSalle.

LaSalle (NYSE: LHO) said Monday that it had reviewed Pebblebrook’s (NYSE: PEB) offer, a mix of stock and cash, but it “does not constitute and could not reasonably be expected to lead to a ‘superior proposal’” compared with its sale to private equity giant Blackstone (NYSE: BX). That latter agreement also comes with a $112 million breakup fee.

The Blackstone deal would pay…