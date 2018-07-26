Jonathan Aberman: I learned these 3 career lessons the hard way

Students and young professionals often ask me what are the most important career lessons I have learned. The first one came during my very first job as an economist. I was very proud of my…

The first one came during my very first job as an economist. I was very proud of my ideas but thought their presentation was much less important. I completed my written material quickly, often submitting it without worrying about small mistakes. I was very brash. My boss took me aside one day and said that although my ideas were good, I was alienating him because it wasn’t his job to proofread my work. He explained that the errors I thought were small and meaningless actually created the impression that I felt my time was more valuable than his. I was embarrassed and horrified.

I could see, however, that my boss was trying to teach me something important. I took away a very important career lesson: how you communicate is as important as what you communicate.

A few years later, I joined an investment bank as an arbitrage trader. I was very sure that my academic success at Cambridge…