It’s IPO day for Tenable. It has boosted its introductory price again.

Columbia, Maryland-based Tenable Holdings Inc. will open trading on the Nasdaq Thursday offering 10.9 million shares of common stock at a price of $23 per share, which could raise the company more than $250 million.

The $23 share price — announced in the wee hours of Thursday morning — is up slightly from a Securities and Exchange Commission filing early this week that stated the planned introductory share price at $20 to $22. That itself was up from the 9.2 million shares at $17 to $19 per share the cybersecurity company suggested the week prior.

The offering is expected to close Monday.

Tenable has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.635 million additional shares of common stock at the IPO price following deducting the underwriter discount and commissions.

