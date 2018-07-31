Balanced Fund 11940.16 + .30 + .16 + 2.18 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1949.41 + .23 + .25 – 2.21 Emerging Markets 338.88 – .11 + .52 – 4.83 Equity Income Fund 11943.62 + .49 +…

Balanced Fund 11940.16 + .30 + .16 + 2.18

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1949.41 + .23 + .25 – 2.21

Emerging Markets 338.88 – .11 + .52 – 4.83

Equity Income Fund 11943.62 + .49 + 1.21 + 3.09

GNMA 710.10 + .12 + .06 – .88

General Municipal Debt 1309.61 + .03 – .03 + .43

Gold Fund 235.22 + .01 – .99 – 10.22

High Current Yield 2138.86 + .12 + .30 + .94

High Yield Municipal 614.35 + .03 – .02 + 1.85

International Fund 1909.82 – .08 + .56 – .31

Science and Technology Fund 2662.71 + .39 – 2.90 + 12.04

Short Investment Grade 353.95 + .01 + .07 + .35

Short Municipal 183.68 – .01 + .80

US Government 635.51 + .22 + .09 – 1.04

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.