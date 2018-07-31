Balanced Fund 11940.16 + .30 + .16 + 2.18 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1949.41 + .23 + .25 – 2.21 Emerging Markets 338.88 – .11 + .52 – 4.83 Equity Income Fund 11943.62 + .49 +…
Balanced Fund 11940.16 + .30 + .16 + 2.18
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1949.41 + .23 + .25 – 2.21
Emerging Markets 338.88 – .11 + .52 – 4.83
Equity Income Fund 11943.62 + .49 + 1.21 + 3.09
GNMA 710.10 + .12 + .06 – .88
General Municipal Debt 1309.61 + .03 – .03 + .43
Gold Fund 235.22 + .01 – .99 – 10.22
High Current Yield 2138.86 + .12 + .30 + .94
High Yield Municipal 614.35 + .03 – .02 + 1.85
International Fund 1909.82 – .08 + .56 – .31
Science and Technology Fund 2662.71 + .39 – 2.90 + 12.04
Short Investment Grade 353.95 + .01 + .07 + .35
Short Municipal 183.68 – .01 + .80
US Government 635.51 + .22 + .09 – 1.04
-0-
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.