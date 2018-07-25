How fast are dockless scooters? Faster than some local governments.

Key story highlights: Montgomery County and the District both have dockless pilots expiring soon. Fairfax and Prince George’s counties have no policies regarding dockless scooters and bikes. Alexandria is taking a “wait-and-see approach” to the…

The venture capital-powered wave of dockless bikes and scooters in Greater Washington over the last year has drawn a mixture of confusion and consternation — and little in terms of laws on how to deal with startups like Bird, Lime and Jump.

Arlington was caught unprepared after the sudden expansion of scooter startup Bird into its borders in June. Bird did not ask permission before deploying about 50 scooters, and the county is rushing to have a draft policy dealing with the issue in September. And Bird’s expansion in particular looks unlikely to slow down anytime soon; the company raised $400 million over just five months with plans to spread into more than 50 additional cities.

The bikes and scooters are parked on public…