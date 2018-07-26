How CBRE is giving its interns a real taste of real estate

Four CBRE employees stood in front of several executives, making a pitch to represent them in their search for new space. They took questions from executives and asked if the PowerPoint presentation was consistent with…

Four CBRE employees stood in front of several executives, making a pitch to represent them in their search for new space. They took questions from executives and asked if the PowerPoint presentation was consistent with their vision. One of the executives gushed over the detailed financial plan they put together, which laid out cost projections and compared them to various nearby submarkets, from Tysons to Baltimore.

Those CBRE employees? They are actually interns.

CBRE, the commercial real estate services giant, on Wednesday hosted a competition for its local interns to vie for a contract with a fictional cybersecurity company on the hunt for new space. The 14 college students, split into three teams, had been preparing since the start of their 10-week stint at the firm. The executives were CBRE real estate vets.

Each group prepared meticulous presentations that weighed costs, amenities and commutes. While technical difficulties beset the teams, and awkward puns and even incentives in…