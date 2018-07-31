Hotel Washington history is up for auction. The latest bid on the registration desk? 50 cents.

You too can own a big piece of D.C. history — as long as you’re the highest bidder. At this time, that’ll be 50 cents. The W Hotel Washington D.C., formerly Hotel Washington, is about…

The W Hotel Washington D.C., formerly Hotel Washington, is about to undergo a $50 million remodel, and some of the few remaining pieces from the original tenant, including the ornate marble and brass-caged registration desk, circa 1918, are being auctioned online to make way.

Alexandria-based R.L. Rasmus Auctioneers Inc. is scheduled to start closing the sale on Thursday at 1:07 p.m.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the top bid on the large registration desk was 40 cents — three bidders have driven the price up from a dime — while the Beaux-Arts clock that sits atop the desk, under a separate auction, is going for $161.30.

Other available items include mirrors, tables, artwork, credenzas, “mid-century style lighting,” flat screen TVs and sofas. You can buy not one, but two crystal chandeliers for $1.60. That’s a steal, as long as you have room for a seven-foot-wide…