Here are Greater Washington’s biggest winners and losers in a turbulent stock market

Key story highlights: The biggest winner is a holding company for a Brazilian telecom firm. The worst performer is audience measurement company comScore Inc. Among the 10 biggest winners, biotechs and pharmaceuticals accounted for four.…

Key story highlights:

The biggest winner is a holding company for a Brazilian telecom firm.

The worst performer is audience measurement company comScore Inc.

Among the 10 biggest winners, biotechs and pharmaceuticals accounted for four.

The stock market has had a roller coaster of a year so far — and not every public company in Greater Washington enjoyed the ride.

The Dow Jones Industrial average opened the year on Jan. 2 at 24,809, ultimately jumping as high as 26,615 in late January before falling to as low as 23,533 in March. It’s currently up just slightly for the year at 25,527. Although the way things have been going, that could change dramatically at any moment.

We gathered data on publicly traded companies in Greater Washington with at least a $100 million market capitalization and traded on a major public exchange to see how their stock did from Jan. 2 to July 23. While the top performers came from a variety of industries, it’s probably worth noting that four of the…