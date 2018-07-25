202
FiscalNote acquiring CQ Roll Call

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 25, 2018 1:00 pm 07/25/2018 01:00pm
FiscalNote will acquire CQ Roll Call for undisclosed terms.
It is in part a bid for Congressional Quarterly’s customers and for overall size.
It’s just the latest in a series of acquisitions the tech startup has made.

District regulatory intelligence startup FiscalNote is acquiring CQ Roll Call, the companies announced Wednesday, in a bold move to capture the legacy media company’s customer base and assets.

Terms were not disclosed. The combination would expand the company’s offerings and blend FiscalNote’s technology platform with the broader suite of services offered by CQ Roll Call, which tracks legislation and publishes a Capitol Hill newspaper. FiscalNote said it would uphold the company’s editorial independence.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year. Both companies are privately held and don’t disclose revenue, but it’s likely FiscalNote is returning to investors for more capital to help close the deal with the much larger CQ Roll Call.…

