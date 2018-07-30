D.C. Council schedules public hearing on Initiative 77 repeal

The D.C. Council will hear from both sides of the contentious tipped wage debate before deciding whether to repeal the ballot initiative that voters have already adopted. The council’s Committee of the Whole has scheduled…

The council’s Committee of the Whole has scheduled a Sept. 17 public hearing on the Tipped Workers Fairness Amendment Act of 2018, which would repeal Initiative 77. The referendum — to repeal and replace D.C.’s lower tipped wage with a standard minimum wage of, eventually, $15 — was approved in June by a healthy margin, but a majority of the council opposes it.

“Indeed, that is the fundamental question: whether, on the merits, Initiative 77 is good policy,” Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, D-At-large, said in a statement. “We should no more defend a bad law if it’s an Initiative than we should defend a bad law if the Council wrote it.”

In the release, Mendelson argues the explanation on the primary ballot of Initiative 77 “was misleading if not inaccurate.” He added, “the vast majority of tipped…