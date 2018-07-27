Cvent lists D.C. 9th among nation’s top convention cities

D.C. is ninth among the nation’s top convention cities, Tysons-based Cvent revealed Thursday in its annual list of meeting and convention destinations worldwide. The meetings and conventions management technology provider has produced an annual list…

D.C. is ninth among the nation’s top convention cities, Tysons-based Cvent revealed Thursday in its annual list of meeting and convention destinations worldwide.

The meetings and conventions management technology provider has produced an annual list of top convention cities since 2012.

Orlando was the No. 1 city on Cvent’s 2018 list for a second year, followed by Las Vegas, Chicago, San Diego, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville and New York City. San Francisco came in 10th.

Cvent, the biggest player in the more than $550 billion event management industry, tracked meeting activity from January 2017 through December 2017 to compile its 2018 list. The rankings are based on several criteria, including unique request for proposals received, total room nights, awarded room nights, percentage of qualified meeting venues and number of profile views.

“With meetings representing more than 13 percent of total travel and tourism spending and generating $845 billion in sales in the U.S. alone, they…