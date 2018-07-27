Capital One lands the big fish — Walmart credit cards

McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. has been tapped by Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to be the exclusive issuer of the retail giant’s credit cards, the two companies announced Thursday. Capital One (NYSE: COF) will take…

McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. has been tapped by Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to be the exclusive issuer of the retail giant’s credit cards, the two companies announced Thursday.

Capital One (NYSE: COF) will take over Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart’s private and co-branded credit card programs from Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) beginning on Aug. 1, 2019. More details of the program will be released later.

“This new relationship combines Walmart’s size, scale and leadership in omni-channel retailing with Capital One’s long-standing position as a technology leader within the retail financial services market,” per a release.

Synchrony’s stock fell more than 10 percent Thursday on the news. Capital One stock also closed down Thursday, but by less than 2.5 percent. It is trading at $96.48 per share — a price that is paying big dividends for CEO Richard Fairbank.

The Wall Street Journal called the credit card move the “biggest shake-up in retail credit-card…