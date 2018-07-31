Bryce Harper may be traded today. Or not, the GM says.

This story has been updated. The Bryce watch is on. Multiple reports between late Monday and early Tuesday had the Washington Nationals letting it be known that Bryce Harper, 25, on the verge of free…

Multiple reports between late Monday and early Tuesday had the Washington Nationals letting it be known that Bryce Harper, 25, on the verge of free agency, is available for a trade. The Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

But this story took a quick turn.

The Nats star, who just won the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park during All-Star weekend, is expecting a long-term deal in the $300 million-plus in the offseason, but he is owed only $7 million for the remainder of this season, MLB.com reports.

The six-time All-Star would be a big boost to any team in the pennant chase, and a trade wouldn’t preclude him from resigning with the Nats next season. The Nationals are six games behind in the National League East race, but may still be the favorites given the teams ahead: the Phillies and Braves.

Trading Harper now would change the face, and perhaps the value, of the franchise. According to Forbes,…