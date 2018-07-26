Boeing reports $418 million write-down related to KC-46 Pegasus tanker program

The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has racked up $418 million in new cost overruns on its much-delayed KC-46 Pegasus program for the U.S. Air Force. The latest aerial tanker program write-downs were reflected in Boeing’s…

The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has racked up $418 million in new cost overruns on its much-delayed KC-46 Pegasus program for the U.S. Air Force.

The latest aerial tanker program write-downs were reflected in Boeing’s quarterly earnings report released Wednesday. Boeing has amassed $3 billion in charges related to the development of the Seattle-based aerial refueling program, according to Bloomberg News.

The write-down dampened an overall positive earnings report. Boeing said its revenue for the second quarter increased 5 percent, to $24.3 billion, which beat Wall Street expectations. But Boeing’s stock was down 3 percent in Wednesday morning trading after the earnings report was released.

Boeing has been retrofitting eight 767 jets in a contract with the Air Force to produce aerial refueling tankers. But problems with the program has resulted in a two-year delay in delivering aircraft to the Air Force.

For the second quarter of 2018, Boeing took a charge of $307 million related to…