Blackboard, Moodle end partnership. But just who dumped whom?

Key story highlights: Open source learning software company Moodle has dropped Blackboard as a partner. The move could hurt Blackboard’s international business as it struggles with stagnant revenue. The company is facing a large debt…

Key story highlights:

Open source learning software company Moodle has dropped Blackboard as a partner.

The move could hurt Blackboard’s international business as it struggles with stagnant revenue.

The company is facing a large debt load amid “lackluster” performance, according to Moody’s.

Open-source learning software company Moodle Pty Ltd. is ending its partnership with Blackboard, barring the D.C. education company from using the “Moodles” trademark and dealing Blackboard a reputational blow as it struggles under high debt and stagnating revenue.

Moodle announced the termination in a news release issued early Friday morning. When I asked Blackboard for comment, it issued its own statement at 2 p.m. saying it had “strategically decided to end its partnership with Moodle.” Blackboard says it initiated the termination.

In Moodle’s release, CEO Martin Dougiamas said Blackboard has been “a sensitive and sometimes confusing subject” in the open-source Moodle community.…