BC-150-actives-n,

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 12:10 pm 07/31/2018 12:10pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 236848 4.89 4.67 4.71—.66
AT&TInc 2 167916 32.34 32.06 32.25+.25
AbbVie 3.84 26198 92.63 91.33 92.28+.83
AerojetR 34648 33.75 28.93 33.29+5.57
Alibaba 89734 188.95 183.99 187.39+2.57
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
36367 10.87 10.75 10.85+.03
Alticen 39889 17.06 16.35 17.00+.65
Altria 2.80f 34651 59.10 58.46 58.60+.15
Ambev .05e 118583 5.24 5.14 5.14—.11
Annaly 1.20 56343 10.78 10.61 10.72+.01
ArchDan 1.34 27351 49.57 47.68 47.72+.37
AstraZens 1.37e
36051 39.25 38.81 39.16+.67
BPPLC 2.38 30131 45.25 44.83 45.22+.81
BcoBrads .06a 34213 8.25 8.09 8.16—.12
BkofAm .60f 279961 31.42 30.82 31.13—.19
BiPVxSTrs 151144 31.85 31.21 31.42—.89
BarrickG .12 48618 11.27 11.11 11.21+.06
BaytexEg 26946 3.22 2.98 3.13—.10
BlackBerry 34959 9.88 9.46 9.88+.18
BlueAprnn 26143 2.65 2.39 2.63+.17
BostonSci 29967 33.79 33.08 33.76+.83
CBSB .72 42769 52.09 51.01 51.58+.30
CVSHealth 2 29311 67.66 65.66 65.95—1.48
Caterpillar 3.44f
28387 143.28 140.17 143.27+3.52
Chegg 27172 28.06 26.25 28.02+2.55
ChesEng 282490 4.71 4.51 4.71+.04
Chipotle 28162 452.75 425.88 437.97—27.50
CgpVelICrd 41521 7.02 6.80 6.89+.28
Citigroup 1.28 53470 72.37 71.63 72.28—.01
ClevCliffs 48184 10.84 10.59 10.74+.07
CocaCola 1.56 31913 46.60 46.31 46.39+.16
CousPrp .26 29175 9.40 9.17 9.40+.23
DRHorton .50 27986 44.40 43.69 43.86+.16
DenburyR 48675 4.68 4.46 4.57—.11
DeutschBk .83e 33477 13.17 13.07 13.12+.33
DxGBullrs 23902 21.14 20.69 21.10+.21
DrGMBllrs .09e
48445 12.48 12.17 12.45+.15
DxSPOGBrrs 37101 6.07 5.76 5.81—.01
DxSCBearrs 52455 9.14 8.86 8.87—.30
Disney 1.68 32259 114.05 112.36 113.39+.76
DowDuPnt 1.52 26286 68.80 68.27 68.70+.65
EnCanag .06 56746 13.52 13.15 13.47—.02
ENSCO .04 57323 7.51 7.16 7.48+.09
ExxonMbl 3.28 30857 82.08 81.50 81.81+.07
FiatChrys 24485 17.23 17.02 17.08—.05
FordM .60a 111552 10.11 10.00 10.08+.01
ForestCA .72 725606 25.03 24.98 24.99+1.97
FrptMcM .20 43921 16.49 16.20 16.44+.36
GenElec .48 227131 13.49 13.16 13.48+.32
GenMotors 1.52 29021 38.16 37.75 38.06+.39
Gerdau .02e 46133 4.54 4.36 4.46—.06
GpoAvalAc .40 128421 8.19 7.75 7.94—.23
Hallibrtn .72 43476 42.46 41.48 42.44+.15
Hanesbdss .60 33333 22.15 21.64 21.100+.05
HeclaM .01e 29574 3.37 3.13 3.22+.09
HostHotls 1a 24584 20.90 20.65 20.84+.15
ICICIBk .16e 32696 8.90 8.80 8.84+.03
iShGold 68762 11.75 11.68 11.74+.02
iShBrazil .67e 89040 36.41 35.94 36.20—.56
iShHK .61e 25544 24.77 24.64 24.74+.09
iShSilver 43138 14.66 14.53 14.65+.07
iShChinaLC .87e
141904 43.56 43.15 43.54+.23
iShEMkts .59e 361993 44.83 44.51 44.82+.20
iShiBoxIG 3.87
27530 115.86 115.64 115.75+.35
iSEafe 1.66e 78232 69.10 68.89 69.06+.27
iShiBxHYB 5.09 33932 86.13 86.05 86.10+.16
iShR2K 1.77e
92916 166.09 164.39 166.07+1.87
iShREst 2.76e 58735 81.48 80.24 81.25+1.37
iShCorEafe 1.56e
24318 65.19 65.00 65.17+.20
Infosys .40e 25968 20.21 20.08 20.16+.22
Intelsat 28205 20.70 18.51 19.99—.58
IntlGmeTn .80 30368 26.31 25.25 25.46+1.21
Invesco 1.16 24986 27.59 26.96 27.01—.36
iShJapanrs 34014 58.77 58.47 58.77—.22
iSTaiwnrs 27794 37.84 37.64 37.82+.27
iShCorEM .95e 142767 54.15 53.80 54.15+.26
ItauUnibH .32e 72470 12.27 12.00 12.05—.57
JPMorgCh 2.24f
61448 117.08 115.17 115.76—.97
JohnContln 1.04e
27201 37.59 36.16 36.89+.43
Keycorp .48f 58630 21.31 20.88 20.100—.16
KindMorg .80 37029 17.90 17.60 17.75
Kroger s .56f 36121 29.72 28.89 29.07—.66
LloydBkg .47a 50849 3.33 3.30 3.33+.02
LumberLiq 77494 20.95 18.26 19.82—4.55
MGM Rsts .48 44176 31.17 30.84 30.97+.20
MarathnO .20 39708 21.27 20.65 20.98—.13
Masco .42 32287 40.18 38.25 39.71+.24
Merck 1.92 51269 65.93 64.88 65.84+1.03
MorgStan 1.20f 29702 51.02 50.22 50.65—.25
Nabors .24 31490 6.05 5.84 5.99—.10
Nielsenplc 1.40f 35614 23.49 22.94 23.31+.28
NikeB s .80 26762 77.56 76.16 77.46+1.50
NokiaCp .19e 99447 5.50 5.42 5.44—.07
OasisPet 31511 12.20 11.87 12.15—.08
Oracle .76 54428 47.90 47.39 47.85+.12
Pagsegurn 47421 29.41 27.07 27.53—1.09
Pandora 41895 7.00 6.70 6.94+.03
PetrbrsA 27345 10.52 10.31 10.44—.17
Petrobras 84114 11.75 11.45 11.61—.25
Pfizer 1.36 200968 39.84 38.14 39.74+1.15
PUVixSTrs 137682 9.76 9.45 9.56—.43
ProShtVxs 52387 13.79 13.66 13.76+.21
ProctGam 2.87 41786 80.95 79.43 80.34+.14
RangeRs .08 56313 15.13 14.51 14.90+.33
RegionsFn .56f 47243 18.93 18.55 18.68—.14
RiteAid 75239 2.02 1.95 1.100+.04
SpdrGold 29220 115.96 115.39 115.92+.27
S&P500ETF 4.13e
244816 281.63 280.38 281.63+1.68
SpdrBiots .44e 25697 95.50 93.42 95.50+2.08
SpdrLehHY 2.30 83142 35.95 35.91 35.93+.06
SpdrOGEx .73e 63014 43.18 42.37 43.05+.04
STMicro .40 35695 22.10 21.74 21.78+.14
Salesforce 35521 139.79 135.39 138.83+.80
Shopifyn 53536 143.00 133.26 141.97—6.11
SnapIncAn 75702 12.57 12.15 12.51+.24
SwstnEngy 139058 5.21 5.00 5.20+.19
Sprint 33937 5.52 5.43 5.50+.01
Squaren 61166 66.80 63.21 65.18—.44
SPHlthC 1.01e 25509 89.01 88.20 88.100+.99
SPCnSt 1.28e 90566 53.76 53.18 53.41+.09
SPConsum 1.12e
28873 111.55 110.48 111.55+.80
SPEngy 2.04e 56361 77.61 76.94 77.36+.10
SPDRFncl .46e
311525 28.24 27.89 28.02—.14
SPInds 1.12e 90296 76.75 75.70 76.68+1.42
SPTech .78e 62476 71.34 70.53 71.22+.49
SPUtil 1.55e 64226 52.93 52.36 52.43+.11
StarwdPT 1.92 23989 22.98 22.17 22.90+.20
Synchrony .84f 40569 29.76 28.64 29.15—.36
TALEducs 45323 32.82 31.13 32.01—.69
TevaPhrm .73e 30435 24.13 23.63 24.12+.39
Transocn 66771 13.37 12.85 13.15—.23
Twitter 332902 32.32 31.07 32.09+.71
USFdsHln 56098 34.54 32.91 33.58+.07
USBancrp 1.20 30494 53.35 52.96 53.23+.25
USOilFd 96156 14.40 14.24 14.33—.21
USSteel .20 30590 36.64 35.85 36.60—.21
ValeSA .29e 96353 14.68 14.41 14.56—.01
VanEGold .06e 85075 21.34 21.19 21.32+.05
VnEkRus .01e 47213 21.91 21.73 21.91+.34
VanEEMBd .98 28887 17.47 17.41 17.45—.02
VnEkSemi .58e
25174 107.87 106.32 107.04+.95
VEckOilSvc .47e
32025 26.09 25.70 26.07—.02
VangEmg 1.10e 43524 43.85 43.57 43.85+.17
VangFTSE 1.10e
25983 43.99 43.85 43.98+.14
VerizonCm 2.36 46553 52.67 51.95 52.14—.36
Visa s .84 24851 138.02 135.63 137.09+.61
WeathfIntl 72440 3.46 3.30 3.35—.07
WellsFargo 1.72f
88443 58.71 57.43 57.74—.75
WmsCos 1.36 34142 29.80 29.27 29.79+.22
Yamanag .02 65276 3.18 3.09 3.16+.06
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

