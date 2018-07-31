BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 236848 4.89 4.67 4.71—.66 AT&TInc 2 167916 32.34 32.06 32.25+.25 AbbVie 3.84 26198 92.63 91.33 92.28+.83 AerojetR…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|236848
|4.89
|4.67
|4.71—.66
|AT&TInc 2
|167916
|32.34
|32.06
|32.25+.25
|AbbVie 3.84
|26198
|92.63
|91.33
|92.28+.83
|AerojetR
|34648
|33.75
|28.93
|33.29+5.57
|Alibaba
|89734
|188.95
|183.99
|187.39+2.57
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|36367
|10.87
|10.75
|10.85+.03
|Alticen
|39889
|17.06
|16.35
|17.00+.65
|Altria 2.80f
|34651
|59.10
|58.46
|58.60+.15
|Ambev .05e
|118583
|5.24
|5.14
|5.14—.11
|Annaly 1.20
|56343
|10.78
|10.61
|10.72+.01
|ArchDan 1.34
|27351
|49.57
|47.68
|47.72+.37
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|36051
|39.25
|38.81
|39.16+.67
|BPPLC 2.38
|30131
|45.25
|44.83
|45.22+.81
|BcoBrads .06a
|34213
|8.25
|8.09
|8.16—.12
|BkofAm .60f
|279961
|31.42
|30.82
|31.13—.19
|BiPVxSTrs
|151144
|31.85
|31.21
|31.42—.89
|BarrickG .12
|48618
|11.27
|11.11
|11.21+.06
|BaytexEg
|26946
|3.22
|2.98
|3.13—.10
|BlackBerry
|34959
|9.88
|9.46
|9.88+.18
|BlueAprnn
|26143
|2.65
|2.39
|2.63+.17
|BostonSci
|29967
|33.79
|33.08
|33.76+.83
|CBSB .72
|42769
|52.09
|51.01
|51.58+.30
|CVSHealth 2
|29311
|67.66
|65.66
|65.95—1.48
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|28387
|143.28
|140.17
|143.27+3.52
|Chegg
|27172
|28.06
|26.25
|28.02+2.55
|ChesEng
|282490
|4.71
|4.51
|4.71+.04
|Chipotle
|28162
|452.75
|425.88
|437.97—27.50
|CgpVelICrd
|41521
|7.02
|6.80
|6.89+.28
|Citigroup 1.28
|53470
|72.37
|71.63
|72.28—.01
|ClevCliffs
|48184
|10.84
|10.59
|10.74+.07
|CocaCola 1.56
|31913
|46.60
|46.31
|46.39+.16
|CousPrp .26
|29175
|9.40
|9.17
|9.40+.23
|DRHorton .50
|27986
|44.40
|43.69
|43.86+.16
|DenburyR
|48675
|4.68
|4.46
|4.57—.11
|DeutschBk .83e
|33477
|13.17
|13.07
|13.12+.33
|DxGBullrs
|23902
|21.14
|20.69
|21.10+.21
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|48445
|12.48
|12.17
|12.45+.15
|DxSPOGBrrs
|37101
|6.07
|5.76
|5.81—.01
|DxSCBearrs
|52455
|9.14
|8.86
|8.87—.30
|Disney 1.68
|32259
|114.05
|112.36
|113.39+.76
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|26286
|68.80
|68.27
|68.70+.65
|EnCanag .06
|56746
|13.52
|13.15
|13.47—.02
|ENSCO .04
|57323
|7.51
|7.16
|7.48+.09
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|30857
|82.08
|81.50
|81.81+.07
|FiatChrys
|24485
|17.23
|17.02
|17.08—.05
|FordM .60a
|111552
|10.11
|10.00
|10.08+.01
|ForestCA .72
|725606
|25.03
|24.98
|24.99+1.97
|FrptMcM .20
|43921
|16.49
|16.20
|16.44+.36
|GenElec .48
|227131
|13.49
|13.16
|13.48+.32
|GenMotors 1.52
|29021
|38.16
|37.75
|38.06+.39
|Gerdau .02e
|46133
|4.54
|4.36
|4.46—.06
|GpoAvalAc .40
|128421
|8.19
|7.75
|7.94—.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|43476
|42.46
|41.48
|42.44+.15
|Hanesbdss .60
|33333
|22.15
|21.64
|21.100+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|29574
|3.37
|3.13
|3.22+.09
|HostHotls 1a
|24584
|20.90
|20.65
|20.84+.15
|ICICIBk .16e
|32696
|8.90
|8.80
|8.84+.03
|iShGold
|68762
|11.75
|11.68
|11.74+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|89040
|36.41
|35.94
|36.20—.56
|iShHK .61e
|25544
|24.77
|24.64
|24.74+.09
|iShSilver
|43138
|14.66
|14.53
|14.65+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|141904
|43.56
|43.15
|43.54+.23
|iShEMkts .59e
|361993
|44.83
|44.51
|44.82+.20
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|27530
|115.86
|115.64
|115.75+.35
|iSEafe 1.66e
|78232
|69.10
|68.89
|69.06+.27
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|33932
|86.13
|86.05
|86.10+.16
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|92916
|166.09
|164.39
|166.07+1.87
|iShREst 2.76e
|58735
|81.48
|80.24
|81.25+1.37
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|24318
|65.19
|65.00
|65.17+.20
|Infosys .40e
|25968
|20.21
|20.08
|20.16+.22
|Intelsat
|28205
|20.70
|18.51
|19.99—.58
|IntlGmeTn .80
|30368
|26.31
|25.25
|25.46+1.21
|Invesco 1.16
|24986
|27.59
|26.96
|27.01—.36
|iShJapanrs
|34014
|58.77
|58.47
|58.77—.22
|iSTaiwnrs
|27794
|37.84
|37.64
|37.82+.27
|iShCorEM .95e
|142767
|54.15
|53.80
|54.15+.26
|ItauUnibH .32e
|72470
|12.27
|12.00
|12.05—.57
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|61448
|117.08
|115.17
|115.76—.97
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|27201
|37.59
|36.16
|36.89+.43
|Keycorp .48f
|58630
|21.31
|20.88
|20.100—.16
|KindMorg .80
|37029
|17.90
|17.60
|17.75
|Kroger s .56f
|36121
|29.72
|28.89
|29.07—.66
|LloydBkg .47a
|50849
|3.33
|3.30
|3.33+.02
|LumberLiq
|77494
|20.95
|18.26
|19.82—4.55
|MGM Rsts .48
|44176
|31.17
|30.84
|30.97+.20
|MarathnO .20
|39708
|21.27
|20.65
|20.98—.13
|Masco .42
|32287
|40.18
|38.25
|39.71+.24
|Merck 1.92
|51269
|65.93
|64.88
|65.84+1.03
|MorgStan 1.20f
|29702
|51.02
|50.22
|50.65—.25
|Nabors .24
|31490
|6.05
|5.84
|5.99—.10
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|35614
|23.49
|22.94
|23.31+.28
|NikeB s .80
|26762
|77.56
|76.16
|77.46+1.50
|NokiaCp .19e
|99447
|5.50
|5.42
|5.44—.07
|OasisPet
|31511
|12.20
|11.87
|12.15—.08
|Oracle .76
|54428
|47.90
|47.39
|47.85+.12
|Pagsegurn
|47421
|29.41
|27.07
|27.53—1.09
|Pandora
|41895
|7.00
|6.70
|6.94+.03
|PetrbrsA
|27345
|10.52
|10.31
|10.44—.17
|Petrobras
|84114
|11.75
|11.45
|11.61—.25
|Pfizer 1.36
|200968
|39.84
|38.14
|39.74+1.15
|PUVixSTrs
|137682
|9.76
|9.45
|9.56—.43
|ProShtVxs
|52387
|13.79
|13.66
|13.76+.21
|ProctGam 2.87
|41786
|80.95
|79.43
|80.34+.14
|RangeRs .08
|56313
|15.13
|14.51
|14.90+.33
|RegionsFn .56f
|47243
|18.93
|18.55
|18.68—.14
|RiteAid
|75239
|2.02
|1.95
|1.100+.04
|SpdrGold
|29220
|115.96
|115.39
|115.92+.27
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|244816
|281.63
|280.38
|281.63+1.68
|SpdrBiots .44e
|25697
|95.50
|93.42
|95.50+2.08
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|83142
|35.95
|35.91
|35.93+.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|63014
|43.18
|42.37
|43.05+.04
|STMicro .40
|35695
|22.10
|21.74
|21.78+.14
|Salesforce
|35521
|139.79
|135.39
|138.83+.80
|Shopifyn
|53536
|143.00
|133.26
|141.97—6.11
|SnapIncAn
|75702
|12.57
|12.15
|12.51+.24
|SwstnEngy
|139058
|5.21
|5.00
|5.20+.19
|Sprint
|33937
|5.52
|5.43
|5.50+.01
|Squaren
|61166
|66.80
|63.21
|65.18—.44
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|25509
|89.01
|88.20
|88.100+.99
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|90566
|53.76
|53.18
|53.41+.09
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|28873
|111.55
|110.48
|111.55+.80
|SPEngy 2.04e
|56361
|77.61
|76.94
|77.36+.10
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|311525
|28.24
|27.89
|28.02—.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|90296
|76.75
|75.70
|76.68+1.42
|SPTech .78e
|62476
|71.34
|70.53
|71.22+.49
|SPUtil 1.55e
|64226
|52.93
|52.36
|52.43+.11
|StarwdPT 1.92
|23989
|22.98
|22.17
|22.90+.20
|Synchrony .84f
|40569
|29.76
|28.64
|29.15—.36
|TALEducs
|45323
|32.82
|31.13
|32.01—.69
|TevaPhrm .73e
|30435
|24.13
|23.63
|24.12+.39
|Transocn
|66771
|13.37
|12.85
|13.15—.23
|Twitter
|332902
|32.32
|31.07
|32.09+.71
|USFdsHln
|56098
|34.54
|32.91
|33.58+.07
|USBancrp 1.20
|30494
|53.35
|52.96
|53.23+.25
|USOilFd
|96156
|14.40
|14.24
|14.33—.21
|USSteel .20
|30590
|36.64
|35.85
|36.60—.21
|ValeSA .29e
|96353
|14.68
|14.41
|14.56—.01
|VanEGold .06e
|85075
|21.34
|21.19
|21.32+.05
|VnEkRus .01e
|47213
|21.91
|21.73
|21.91+.34
|VanEEMBd .98
|28887
|17.47
|17.41
|17.45—.02
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|25174
|107.87
|106.32
|107.04+.95
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|32025
|26.09
|25.70
|26.07—.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|43524
|43.85
|43.57
|43.85+.17
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|25983
|43.99
|43.85
|43.98+.14
|VerizonCm 2.36
|46553
|52.67
|51.95
|52.14—.36
|Visa s .84
|24851
|138.02
|135.63
|137.09+.61
|WeathfIntl
|72440
|3.46
|3.30
|3.35—.07
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|88443
|58.71
|57.43
|57.74—.75
|WmsCos 1.36
|34142
|29.80
|29.27
|29.79+.22
|Yamanag .02
|65276
|3.18
|3.09
|3.16+.06
|—————————
