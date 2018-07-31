BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 109461 13.46 13.26 13.36+.06 AKSteel 389213 4.89 4.62 4.63—.73 AT&TInc 2 475055 32.34 31.94 31.97—.03 AbbVie…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 109461 13.46 13.26 13.36+.06 AKSteel 389213 4.89 4.62 4.63—.73 AT&TInc 2 475055 32.34 31.94 31.97—.03 AbbVie 3.84 86133 92.63 91.33 92.23+.78 Alibaba 169423 188.95 183.99 187.23+2.41 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 106604 10.94 10.75 10.94+.12 Alticen 80714 17.24 16.35 17.13+.78 Altria 2.80f 111402 59.10 58.46 58.68+.23 Ambev .05e 258298 5.24 5.10 5.14—.11 Annaly 1.20 130862 10.78 10.61 10.72+.01 ArchDan 1.34 113016 49.57 47.68 48.26+.91 AstraZens 1.37e 67057 39.25 38.81 39.13+.64 Avon 64780 1.62 1.54 1.59+.01 BPPLC 2.38 64121 45.41 44.83 45.09+.68 BcoBrads .06a 82222 8.25 8.05 8.08—.20 BkofAm .60f 639482 31.42 30.82 30.88—.43 BiPVxSTrs 307741 31.85 31.21 31.40—.90 BarrickG .12 123444 11.30 11.11 11.19+.04 BostonSci 94340 33.86 33.08 33.61+.68 BrMySq 1.60 65609 59.42 58.41 58.75—.18 CBSB .72 108159 52.97 51.01 52.67+1.39 CVSHealth 2 93433 67.66 64.85 64.86—2.57 CYSInvest .88 221784 7.47 7.31 7.31—.08 CardnlHlth 1.91f 92709 50.97 49.77 49.95—.21 Caterpillar 3.44f 75745 144.78 140.17 143.80+4.05 Cemex .29t 84203 7.55 7.39 7.45—.08 CntryLink 2.16 77871 18.98 18.57 18.77+.13 ChesEng 494339 4.75 4.51 4.72+.05 Citigroup 1.28 136055 72.37 71.63 71.89—.40 ClevCliffs 93402 10.84 10.59 10.79+.12 CocaCola 1.56 124234 46.67 46.31 46.63+.40 CousPrp .26 70242 9.44 9.17 9.32+.15 DRHorton .50 97737 44.40 43.54 43.70 DenburyR 96331 4.68 4.46 4.51—.17 DeutschBk .83e 63965 13.17 13.06 13.06+.27 DrGMBllrs .09e 81671 12.70 12.17 12.35+.05 DxSPOGBrrs 67823 6.07 5.74 5.82 DxSCBearrs 97329 9.14 8.77 8.88—.29 Disney 1.68 84051 114.05 112.36 113.56+.93 DowDuPnt 1.52 74132 69.10 68.27 68.77+.72 EnCanag .06 94075 13.56 13.15 13.44—.05 ENSCO .04 123698 7.57 7.16 7.43+.04 Exelon 1.38f 83652 42.52 41.73 42.50+.70 ExxonMbl 3.28 117143 82.15 81.44 81.51—.23 FordM .60a 380051 10.11 10.00 10.04—.03 ForestCA .72 1014855 25.03 24.95 24.97+1.95 FrankRes .92 78815 34.85 34.12 34.32+.01 FrptMcM .20 122658 16.62 16.20 16.50+.42 GenElec .48 714123 13.65 13.16 13.63+.47 GenMills 1.96 71262 46.36 45.70 46.06+.14 GenMotors 1.52 164761 38.19 37.70 37.91+.24 Gerdau .02e 84112 4.54 4.36 4.40—.12 GranitPntn 1.60f 76381 19.15 18.81 19.00+.15 GpoAvalAc .40 133512 8.19 7.75 7.83—.34 Hallibrtn .72 102432 42.49 41.48 42.42+.13 Hanesbdss .60 117771 22.34 21.64 22.26+.31 HeclaM .01e 64825 3.37 3.13 3.20+.07 HPEntn .45e 66447 15.55 15.37 15.44—.01 HostHotls 1a 122289 21.01 20.65 20.94+.25 ICICIBk .16e 89953 8.90 8.80 8.83+.02 iShGold 123366 11.79 11.68 11.74+.02 iShBrazil .67e 212979 36.41 35.94 36.10—.66 iShHK .61e 78739 24.84 24.64 24.76+.11 iShSilver 69215 14.69 14.53 14.61+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 309699 43.80 43.15 43.62+.31 iShEMkts .59e 881612 44.93 44.51 44.86+.24 iSh20yrT 3.05 67955 119.86 119.56 119.70+.65 iSEafe 1.66e 250875 69.10 68.75 68.88+.09 iShiBxHYB 5.09 107086 86.15 86.05 86.12+.18 iShR2K 1.77e 235498 166.62 164.39 165.87+1.67 iShREst 2.76e 160492 81.50 80.24 81.25+1.37 Infosys .40e 82769 20.21 20.07 20.18+.24 Invesco 1.16 78356 27.59 26.93 26.99—.37 iShJapanrs 86393 58.82 58.47 58.53—.45 iShCorEM .95e 282220 54.26 53.80 54.10+.21 ItauUnibH .32e 175867 12.27 11.95 11.99—.63 JPMorgCh 2.24f 158370 117.08 114.82 114.95—1.78 JohnJn 3.60f 75568 132.64 131.77 132.52+.35 JohnContln 1.04e 81188 37.65 36.16 37.51+1.05 Keycorp .48f 126351 21.31 20.86 20.87—.28 KimbClk 4 66988 114.70 108.12 113.86+5.85 KindMorg .80 190149 17.90 17.60 17.78+.03 Kroger s .56f 90765 29.72 28.89 29.00—.72 LendingClb 76578 4.15 3.93 4.12+.18 LloydBkg .47a 79583 3.33 3.30 3.32+.01 LumberLiq 115681 20.95 18.26 19.34—5.03 MGM Rsts .48 196657 31.66 30.84 31.37+.60 MarathnO .20 102824 21.27 20.65 21.12+.01 Merck 1.92 154244 66.12 64.88 65.87+1.06 MorgStan 1.20f 97141 51.02 50.22 50.56—.34 nVentEln 72648 27.75 26.97 27.40+.48 Nabors .24 88978 6.05 5.84 5.98—.11 NewResid 2 66991 18.05 17.72 17.89—.09 Nielsenplc 1.40f 85048 23.58 22.94 23.56+.53 NikeB s .80 80304 77.59 76.16 76.91+.95 NokiaCp .19e 173290 5.50 5.40 5.40—.10 Oracle .76 187780 48.08 47.39 47.68—.05 Pagsegurn 97683 29.41 26.06 26.92—1.69 Pandora 155667 7.00 6.70 6.74—.17 Petrobras 188406 11.75 11.45 11.73—.13 Pfizer 1.36 477121 39.99 38.14 39.93+1.34 PUVixSTrs 253301 9.76 9.45 9.57—.41 ProShtVxs 94655 13.79 13.66 13.74+.19 ProctGam 2.87 98780 80.98 79.43 80.88+.68 RangeRs .08 117829 15.53 14.51 15.43+.86 RegionsFn .56f 120324 18.93 18.55 18.61—.21 RiteAid 163336 2.02 1.95 2.01+.05 SCANA .49m 63902 41.08 39.83 39.99—.36 S&P500ETF 4.13e 679260 282.02 280.38 281.33+1.38 SpdrLehHY 2.30 180910 35.96 35.91 35.94+.07 SpdrOGEx .73e 133324 43.22 42.37 43.02+.01 Salesforce 73617 139.79 135.39 137.15—.88 Shopifyn 79107 143.77 133.26 138.21—9.87 SnapIncAn 148418 12.58 12.15 12.50+.23 SwstnEngy 273539 5.23 5.00 5.14+.13 Sprint 84087 5.53 5.43 5.43—.06 Squaren 106494 66.80 63.21 64.65—.97 SPHlthC 1.01e 67190 89.05 88.20 88.93+.92 SPCnSt 1.28e 178984 53.76 53.18 53.57+.25 SPEngy 2.04e 112899 77.61 76.94 77.12—.14 SPDRFncl .46e 844450 28.24 27.89 27.95—.20 SPInds 1.12e 177087 76.99 75.70 76.92+1.66 SPTech .78e 149736 71.38 70.53 70.92+.19 SPUtil 1.55e 152197 52.93 52.36 52.79+.47 Synchrony .84f 112563 29.76 28.64 28.94—.57 TALEducs 87869 32.82 31.13 31.99—.70 TangerFac 1.40f 67566 24.39 23.65 23.85+.23 TevaPhrm .73e 68918 24.15 23.63 23.94+.21 Transocn 142284 13.37 12.85 12.87—.51 Twitter 641840 32.48 31.07 31.87+.49 TwoHrbIrs 1.88 103563 15.71 15.47 15.50—.10 USFdsHln 95845 34.54 32.91 33.81+.30 USBancrp 1.20 93792 53.35 52.89 53.01+.03 USOilFd 162404 14.40 14.24 14.28—.26 USSteel .20 69562 36.75 35.85 36.43—.38 ValeSA .29e 217904 14.68 14.41 14.66+.10 VanEGold .06e 220802 21.46 21.19 21.28+.01 VnEkRus .01e 91907 21.94 21.73 21.82+.25 VEckOilSvc .47e 67817 26.15 25.70 25.99—.10 VangEmg 1.10e 129330 43.96 43.57 43.88+.20 VangFTSE 1.10e 85075 44.02 43.82 43.88+.04 Vereit .55 66512 7.68 7.48 7.63+.13 VerizonCm 2.36 167610 52.67 51.49 51.64—.85 Visa s .84 76799 138.02 135.63 136.74+.26 WalMart 2.08f 67080 89.66 88.80 89.23+.35 WeathfIntl 148398 3.46 3.30 3.39—.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 216337 58.71 57.20 57.29—1.20 WmsCos 1.36 123144 29.91 29.27 29.75+.18 WldWEnt .48 84508 80.73 78.17 79.11+.61 Yamanag .02 161955 3.23 3.09 3.19+.09 