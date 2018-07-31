BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 109461 13.46 13.26 13.36+.06 AKSteel 389213 4.89 4.62 4.63—.73 AT&TInc 2 475055 32.34 31.94 31.97—.03 AbbVie…
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|109461
|13.46
|13.26
|13.36+.06
|AKSteel
|389213
|4.89
|4.62
|4.63—.73
|AT&TInc 2
|475055
|32.34
|31.94
|31.97—.03
|AbbVie 3.84
|86133
|92.63
|91.33
|92.23+.78
|Alibaba
|169423
|188.95
|183.99
|187.23+2.41
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|106604
|10.94
|10.75
|10.94+.12
|Alticen
|80714
|17.24
|16.35
|17.13+.78
|Altria 2.80f
|111402
|59.10
|58.46
|58.68+.23
|Ambev .05e
|258298
|5.24
|5.10
|5.14—.11
|Annaly 1.20
|130862
|10.78
|10.61
|10.72+.01
|ArchDan 1.34
|113016
|49.57
|47.68
|48.26+.91
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|67057
|39.25
|38.81
|39.13+.64
|Avon
|64780
|1.62
|1.54
|1.59+.01
|BPPLC 2.38
|64121
|45.41
|44.83
|45.09+.68
|BcoBrads .06a
|82222
|8.25
|8.05
|8.08—.20
|BkofAm .60f
|639482
|31.42
|30.82
|30.88—.43
|BiPVxSTrs
|307741
|31.85
|31.21
|31.40—.90
|BarrickG .12
|123444
|11.30
|11.11
|11.19+.04
|BostonSci
|94340
|33.86
|33.08
|33.61+.68
|BrMySq 1.60
|65609
|59.42
|58.41
|58.75—.18
|CBSB .72
|108159
|52.97
|51.01
|52.67+1.39
|CVSHealth 2
|93433
|67.66
|64.85
|64.86—2.57
|CYSInvest .88
|221784
|7.47
|7.31
|7.31—.08
|CardnlHlth 1.91f
|92709
|50.97
|49.77
|49.95—.21
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|75745
|144.78
|140.17
|143.80+4.05
|Cemex .29t
|84203
|7.55
|7.39
|7.45—.08
|CntryLink 2.16
|77871
|18.98
|18.57
|18.77+.13
|ChesEng
|494339
|4.75
|4.51
|4.72+.05
|Citigroup 1.28
|136055
|72.37
|71.63
|71.89—.40
|ClevCliffs
|93402
|10.84
|10.59
|10.79+.12
|CocaCola 1.56
|124234
|46.67
|46.31
|46.63+.40
|CousPrp .26
|70242
|9.44
|9.17
|9.32+.15
|DRHorton .50
|97737
|44.40
|43.54
|43.70
|DenburyR
|96331
|4.68
|4.46
|4.51—.17
|DeutschBk .83e
|63965
|13.17
|13.06
|13.06+.27
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|81671
|12.70
|12.17
|12.35+.05
|DxSPOGBrrs
|67823
|6.07
|5.74
|5.82
|DxSCBearrs
|97329
|9.14
|8.77
|8.88—.29
|Disney 1.68
|84051
|114.05
|112.36
|113.56+.93
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|74132
|69.10
|68.27
|68.77+.72
|EnCanag .06
|94075
|13.56
|13.15
|13.44—.05
|ENSCO .04
|123698
|7.57
|7.16
|7.43+.04
|Exelon 1.38f
|83652
|42.52
|41.73
|42.50+.70
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|117143
|82.15
|81.44
|81.51—.23
|FordM .60a
|380051
|10.11
|10.00
|10.04—.03
|ForestCA .72
|1014855
|25.03
|24.95
|24.97+1.95
|FrankRes .92
|78815
|34.85
|34.12
|34.32+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|122658
|16.62
|16.20
|16.50+.42
|GenElec .48
|714123
|13.65
|13.16
|13.63+.47
|GenMills 1.96
|71262
|46.36
|45.70
|46.06+.14
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|164761
|38.19
|37.70
|37.91+.24
|Gerdau .02e
|84112
|4.54
|4.36
|4.40—.12
|GranitPntn 1.60f
|
|76381
|19.15
|18.81
|19.00+.15
|GpoAvalAc .40
|133512
|8.19
|7.75
|7.83—.34
|Hallibrtn .72
|102432
|42.49
|41.48
|42.42+.13
|Hanesbdss .60
|117771
|22.34
|21.64
|22.26+.31
|HeclaM .01e
|64825
|3.37
|3.13
|3.20+.07
|HPEntn .45e
|66447
|15.55
|15.37
|15.44—.01
|HostHotls 1a
|122289
|21.01
|20.65
|20.94+.25
|ICICIBk .16e
|89953
|8.90
|8.80
|8.83+.02
|iShGold
|123366
|11.79
|11.68
|11.74+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|212979
|36.41
|35.94
|36.10—.66
|iShHK .61e
|78739
|24.84
|24.64
|24.76+.11
|iShSilver
|69215
|14.69
|14.53
|14.61+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|309699
|43.80
|43.15
|43.62+.31
|iShEMkts .59e
|881612
|44.93
|44.51
|44.86+.24
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|67955
|119.86
|119.56
|119.70+.65
|iSEafe 1.66e
|250875
|69.10
|68.75
|68.88+.09
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|107086
|86.15
|86.05
|86.12+.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|235498
|166.62
|164.39
|165.87+1.67
|iShREst 2.76e
|160492
|81.50
|80.24
|81.25+1.37
|Infosys .40e
|82769
|20.21
|20.07
|20.18+.24
|Invesco 1.16
|78356
|27.59
|26.93
|26.99—.37
|iShJapanrs
|86393
|58.82
|58.47
|58.53—.45
|iShCorEM .95e
|282220
|54.26
|53.80
|54.10+.21
|ItauUnibH .32e
|175867
|12.27
|11.95
|11.99—.63
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|158370
|117.08
|114.82
|114.95—1.78
|JohnJn 3.60f
|75568
|132.64
|131.77
|132.52+.35
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|81188
|37.65
|36.16
|37.51+1.05
|Keycorp .48f
|126351
|21.31
|20.86
|20.87—.28
|KimbClk 4
|66988
|114.70
|108.12
|113.86+5.85
|KindMorg .80
|190149
|17.90
|17.60
|17.78+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|90765
|29.72
|28.89
|29.00—.72
|LendingClb
|76578
|4.15
|3.93
|4.12+.18
|LloydBkg .47a
|79583
|3.33
|3.30
|3.32+.01
|LumberLiq
|115681
|20.95
|18.26
|19.34—5.03
|MGM Rsts .48
|196657
|31.66
|30.84
|31.37+.60
|MarathnO .20
|102824
|21.27
|20.65
|21.12+.01
|Merck 1.92
|154244
|66.12
|64.88
|65.87+1.06
|MorgStan 1.20f
|97141
|51.02
|50.22
|50.56—.34
|nVentEln
|72648
|27.75
|26.97
|27.40+.48
|Nabors .24
|88978
|6.05
|5.84
|5.98—.11
|NewResid 2
|66991
|18.05
|17.72
|17.89—.09
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|85048
|23.58
|22.94
|23.56+.53
|NikeB s .80
|80304
|77.59
|76.16
|76.91+.95
|NokiaCp .19e
|173290
|5.50
|5.40
|5.40—.10
|Oracle .76
|187780
|48.08
|47.39
|47.68—.05
|Pagsegurn
|97683
|29.41
|26.06
|26.92—1.69
|Pandora
|155667
|7.00
|6.70
|6.74—.17
|Petrobras
|188406
|11.75
|11.45
|11.73—.13
|Pfizer 1.36
|477121
|39.99
|38.14
|39.93+1.34
|PUVixSTrs
|253301
|9.76
|9.45
|9.57—.41
|ProShtVxs
|94655
|13.79
|13.66
|13.74+.19
|ProctGam 2.87
|98780
|80.98
|79.43
|80.88+.68
|RangeRs .08
|117829
|15.53
|14.51
|15.43+.86
|RegionsFn .56f
|120324
|18.93
|18.55
|18.61—.21
|RiteAid
|163336
|2.02
|1.95
|2.01+.05
|SCANA .49m
|63902
|41.08
|39.83
|39.99—.36
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|679260
|282.02
|280.38
|281.33+1.38
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|180910
|35.96
|35.91
|35.94+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|133324
|43.22
|42.37
|43.02+.01
|Salesforce
|73617
|139.79
|135.39
|137.15—.88
|Shopifyn
|79107
|143.77
|133.26
|138.21—9.87
|SnapIncAn
|148418
|12.58
|12.15
|12.50+.23
|SwstnEngy
|273539
|5.23
|5.00
|5.14+.13
|Sprint
|84087
|5.53
|5.43
|5.43—.06
|Squaren
|106494
|66.80
|63.21
|64.65—.97
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|67190
|89.05
|88.20
|88.93+.92
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|178984
|53.76
|53.18
|53.57+.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|112899
|77.61
|76.94
|77.12—.14
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|844450
|28.24
|27.89
|27.95—.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|177087
|76.99
|75.70
|76.92+1.66
|SPTech .78e
|149736
|71.38
|70.53
|70.92+.19
|SPUtil 1.55e
|152197
|52.93
|52.36
|52.79+.47
|Synchrony .84f
|112563
|29.76
|28.64
|28.94—.57
|TALEducs
|87869
|32.82
|31.13
|31.99—.70
|TangerFac 1.40f
|67566
|24.39
|23.65
|23.85+.23
|TevaPhrm .73e
|68918
|24.15
|23.63
|23.94+.21
|Transocn
|142284
|13.37
|12.85
|12.87—.51
|Twitter
|641840
|32.48
|31.07
|31.87+.49
|TwoHrbIrs 1.88
|
|103563
|15.71
|15.47
|15.50—.10
|USFdsHln
|95845
|34.54
|32.91
|33.81+.30
|USBancrp 1.20
|93792
|53.35
|52.89
|53.01+.03
|USOilFd
|162404
|14.40
|14.24
|14.28—.26
|USSteel .20
|69562
|36.75
|35.85
|36.43—.38
|ValeSA .29e
|217904
|14.68
|14.41
|14.66+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|220802
|21.46
|21.19
|21.28+.01
|VnEkRus .01e
|91907
|21.94
|21.73
|21.82+.25
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|67817
|26.15
|25.70
|25.99—.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|129330
|43.96
|43.57
|43.88+.20
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|85075
|44.02
|43.82
|43.88+.04
|Vereit .55
|66512
|7.68
|7.48
|7.63+.13
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|167610
|52.67
|51.49
|51.64—.85
|Visa s .84
|76799
|138.02
|135.63
|136.74+.26
|WalMart 2.08f
|67080
|89.66
|88.80
|89.23+.35
|WeathfIntl
|148398
|3.46
|3.30
|3.39—.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|216337
|58.71
|57.20
|57.29—1.20
|WmsCos 1.36
|123144
|29.91
|29.27
|29.75+.18
|WldWEnt .48
|84508
|80.73
|78.17
|79.11+.61
|Yamanag .02
|161955
|3.23
|3.09
|3.19+.09
