BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 10937 13.40 13.26 13.39+.09 AKSteel 105714 4.89 4.74 4.77—.59 AT&TInc 2 58503 32.34 32.06 32.24+.24 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 10937 13.40 13.26 13.39+.09 AKSteel 105714 4.89 4.74 4.77—.59 AT&TInc 2 58503 32.34 32.06 32.24+.24 Alibaba 36448 188.95 185.13 186.03+1.21 AllisonTrn .60 7583 45.23 43.10 44.84+3.02 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 12496 10.82 10.75 10.80—.02 Alticen 13798 16.84 16.35 16.79+.44 Altria 2.80f 9701 58.81 58.46 58.76+.31 Ambev .05e 23923 5.24 5.17 5.17—.08 Annaly 1.20 24900 10.72 10.61 10.67—.04 ArchDan 1.34 11297 49.57 47.78 48.50+1.15 AstraZens 1.37e 8037 38.95 38.81 38.90+.41 BPPLC 2.38 12546 45.25 44.83 44.95+.54 BcoBrads .06a 11292 8.25 8.12 8.15—.14 BkofAm .60f 97515 31.42 31.06 31.12—.19 BiPVxSTrs 74158 31.75 31.21 31.60—.70 BarrickG .12 17018 11.18 11.11 11.15—.01 BaytexEg 10463 3.22 3.02 3.08—.16 BlackBerry 7772 9.82 9.62 9.64—.06 BostonSci 8882 33.55 33.08 33.50+.57 CBSB .72 20195 52.09 51.01 51.33+.05 Caterpillar 3.44f 12777 143.17 140.17 141.67+1.92 Chegg 9354 27.98 26.25 26.62+1.15 ChesEng 92312 4.69 4.51 4.57—.10 Chipotle 7637 452.75 438.10 442.19—23.29 CgpVelICrd 19768 6.96 6.80 6.91+.30 Citigroup 1.28 17939 72.37 71.97 72.19—.10 ClevCliffs 14991 10.83 10.59 10.78+.11 CocaCola 1.56 9886 46.59 46.31 46.39+.16 CousPrp .26 15063 9.24 9.17 9.24+.07 DeltaAir 1.40f 7448 55.05 53.81 54.63+.84 DenburyR 20432 4.68 4.53 4.60—.08 DeutschBk .83e 14206 13.17 13.08 13.10+.31 DxSOXBrrs 7407 10.02 9.60 9.92—.30 DxGBullrs 11200 21.02 20.69 20.91+.02 DrGMBllrs .09e 22565 12.32 12.17 12.30 DxSPOGBrrs 17369 5.99 5.76 5.93+.11 DxSCBearrs 11968 9.14 9.04 9.10—.08 EnCanag .06 15394 13.52 13.22 13.25—.25 ENSCO .04 14616 7.38 7.16 7.21—.19 ExxonMbl 3.28 10631 82.08 81.61 81.77+.03 FiatChrys 17146 17.23 17.08 17.08—.05 FordM .60a 43761 10.11 10.00 10.05—.03 ForestCA .72 433496 25.03 24.98 25.01+1.99 FrptMcM .20 17876 16.49 16.20 16.31+.23 GenElec .48 48768 13.30 13.16 13.23+.07 GenMotors 1.52 9556 38.01 37.75 37.94+.27 Gerdau .02e 7651 4.54 4.48 4.49—.04 HPInc .56f 8359 23.22 23.05 23.12+.02 Hallibrtn .72 7941 42.46 41.92 41.98—.31 Hanesbdss .60 7569 22.15 21.64 21.75—.21 HarmonyG .05 16452 1.73 1.68 1.70 HeclaM .01e 19929 3.37 3.15 3.18+.05 Huntsmn .65 7748 32.95 31.51 31.97+.34 ICICIBk .16e 15494 8.90 8.84 8.86+.05 iShGold 36417 11.73 11.68 11.71—.01 iShBrazil .67e 26141 36.41 36.09 36.18—.58 iShHK .61e 9720 24.70 24.64 24.66+.01 iShSilver 21710 14.64 14.57 14.60+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 44573 43.42 43.20 43.27—.04 iShEMkts .59e 180971 44.79 44.62 44.64+.02 iShiBoxIG 3.87 8174 115.86 115.64 115.79+.39 iSh20yrT 3.05 7433 119.86 119.66 119.86+.81 iSEafe 1.66e 20994 69.10 68.90 68.92+.13 iShiBxHYB 5.09 8772 86.13 86.05 86.12+.18 iShR2K 1.77e 24297 165.07 164.39 164.69+.49 iShREst 2.76e 9859 80.91 80.24 80.90+1.02 Instructren 9045 37.75 34.10 36.98—6.63 Intelsat 10798 20.70 18.51 19.60—.96 IntlGmeTn .80 14893 26.31 25.31 25.62+1.37 Invesco 1.16 8625 27.59 27.10 27.28—.08 IronMtn 2.20 16466 35.24 34.75 35.22+.31 iShJapanrs 13434 58.58 58.47 58.52—.46 iShCorEM .95e 34126 54.08 53.88 53.93+.04 ItauUnibH .32e 25862 12.27 12.10 12.14—.48 JPMorgCh 2.24f 19516 117.08 115.92 116.02—.71 JohnContln 1.04e 7537 37.22 36.16 36.77+.31 Keycorp .48f 10416 21.31 21.15 21.23+.08 KindMorg .80 13610 17.90 17.60 17.66—.10 Kroger s .56f 9395 29.72 29.00 29.35—.37 LumberLiq 35825 20.39 18.26 19.88—4.49 Macys 1.51 7743 40.55 39.76 39.76—.51 MarathnO .20 12910 21.27 20.82 20.82—.29 Masco .42 16766 39.96 38.25 39.75+.28 Merck 1.92 12994 65.16 64.88 65.10+.29 MorgStan 1.20f 7424 51.02 50.70 50.73—.17 Nabors .24 12647 6.05 5.84 5.91—.19 NOilVarco .20 8090 48.97 48.25 48.50+.40 Nielsenplc 1.40f 8899 23.49 23.08 23.16+.13 NokiaCp .19e 24333 5.50 5.44 5.45—.06 Oracle .76 13602 47.90 47.53 47.58—.15 Pagsegurn 16365 29.41 27.36 28.25—.36 Pandora 9860 7.00 6.85 6.88—.03 PetrbrsA 7814 10.52 10.35 10.39—.23 Petrobras 30997 11.75 11.50 11.52—.34 Pfizer 1.36 34652 39.00 38.14 38.99+.40 PUVixSTrs 71892 9.71 9.45 9.65—.33 ProShtVxs 30254 13.79 13.68 13.71+.16 ProctGam 2.87 15315 80.40 79.43 80.17—.03 PrUShSPrs 8099 35.79 35.60 35.77—.18 RangeRs .08 27224 15.13 14.65 14.78+.21 RegionsFn .56f 10331 18.93 18.76 18.85+.03 RiteAid 11325 1.99 1.95 1.98+.02 SpdrGold 14789 115.94 115.39 115.66+.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 118481 281.30 280.54 280.66+.71 SpdrBiots .44e 8486 94.23 93.57 93.94+.52 SpdrLehHY 2.30 50186 35.95 35.91 35.94+.07 SpdrOGEx .73e 15954 43.18 42.59 42.71—.30 SpdrMetM .24e 7882 36.21 35.84 35.86—.22 STMicro .40 8368 22.10 21.80 21.81+.17 Salesforce 10870 139.79 136.02 136.33—1.70 Shopifyn 23127 143.00 133.26 141.69—6.39 SnapIncAn 17661 12.37 12.18 12.31+.04 Sogoun 8367 9.68 9.22 9.42—.13 SwstAirl .64f 8066 59.33 58.11 58.67+.77 SwstnEngy 39230 5.09 5.00 5.07+.06 Sprint 12393 5.52 5.45 5.46—.03 Squaren 19142 66.80 64.42 65.01—.61 SPMatls .98e 9155 59.53 59.30 59.38+.19 SPCnSt 1.28e 29409 53.56 53.18 53.45+.13 SPConsum 1.12e 9748 111.52 110.88 111.05+.30 SPEngy 2.04e 14898 77.61 77.14 77.22—.04 SPDRFncl .46e 119771 28.24 28.06 28.07—.08 SPInds 1.12e 44395 76.37 75.70 76.26+.100 SPTech .78e 23733 71.34 70.79 70.80+.07 SpdrRESel 9012 32.94 32.62 32.94+.52 SPUtil 1.55e 17496 52.70 52.36 52.68+.36 StarwdPT 1.92 9326 22.95 22.17 22.91+.21 Supvalurs 10172 32.15 32.07 32.14—.01 Synchrony .84f 11986 29.76 28.91 28.94—.57 TALEducs 8075 32.82 31.82 31.86—.83 TevaPhrm .73e 8639 23.93 23.63 23.89+.16 Transocn 24753 13.37 12.85 12.91—.48 Twitter 119495 32.32 31.42 31.61+.23 USFdsHln 31000 33.98 32.91 33.76+.25 USSilica .25 8630 27.14 25.75 26.24—.68 USOilFd 36346 14.40 14.29 14.33—.22 USSteel .20 11208 36.58 35.98 36.08—.73 ValeSA .29e 27926 14.68 14.54 14.55—.02 VanEGold .06e 32225 21.29 21.19 21.25—.03 VnEkRus .01e 12707 21.84 21.73 21.79+.22 VnEkSemi .58e 8815 107.87 106.74 106.76+.67 VEckOilSvc .47e 10552 26.09 25.70 25.75—.34 VanEJrGld 8633 31.72 31.58 31.70—.00 VangEmg 1.10e 13273 43.82 43.64 43.68 VerizonCm 2.36 15258 52.67 51.95 52.22—.27 Visa s .84 8962 138.02 136.42 136.53+.05 WeathfIntl 19760 3.46 3.34 3.35—.07 WellsFargo 1.72f 22103 58.71 58.00 58.07—.42 Yamanag .02 25834 3.18 3.09 3.15+.05 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.