BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 10937 13.40 13.26 13.39+.09 AKSteel 105714 4.89 4.74 4.77—.59 AT&TInc 2 58503 32.34 32.06 32.24+.24 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .52
|10937
|13.40
|13.26
|13.39+.09
|AKSteel
|105714
|4.89
|4.74
|4.77—.59
|AT&TInc 2
|58503
|32.34
|32.06
|32.24+.24
|Alibaba
|36448
|188.95
|185.13
|186.03+1.21
|AllisonTrn .60
|7583
|45.23
|43.10
|44.84+3.02
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|12496
|10.82
|10.75
|10.80—.02
|Alticen
|13798
|16.84
|16.35
|16.79+.44
|Altria 2.80f
|9701
|58.81
|58.46
|58.76+.31
|Ambev .05e
|23923
|5.24
|5.17
|5.17—.08
|Annaly 1.20
|24900
|10.72
|10.61
|10.67—.04
|ArchDan 1.34
|11297
|49.57
|47.78
|48.50+1.15
|AstraZens 1.37e
|8037
|38.95
|38.81
|38.90+.41
|BPPLC 2.38
|12546
|45.25
|44.83
|44.95+.54
|BcoBrads .06a
|11292
|8.25
|8.12
|8.15—.14
|BkofAm .60f
|97515
|31.42
|31.06
|31.12—.19
|BiPVxSTrs
|74158
|31.75
|31.21
|31.60—.70
|BarrickG .12
|17018
|11.18
|11.11
|11.15—.01
|BaytexEg
|10463
|3.22
|3.02
|3.08—.16
|BlackBerry
|7772
|9.82
|9.62
|9.64—.06
|BostonSci
|8882
|33.55
|33.08
|33.50+.57
|CBSB .72
|20195
|52.09
|51.01
|51.33+.05
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|12777
|143.17
|140.17
|141.67+1.92
|Chegg
|9354
|27.98
|26.25
|26.62+1.15
|ChesEng
|92312
|4.69
|4.51
|4.57—.10
|Chipotle
|7637
|452.75
|438.10
|442.19—23.29
|CgpVelICrd
|19768
|6.96
|6.80
|6.91+.30
|Citigroup 1.28
|17939
|72.37
|71.97
|72.19—.10
|ClevCliffs
|14991
|10.83
|10.59
|10.78+.11
|CocaCola 1.56
|9886
|46.59
|46.31
|46.39+.16
|CousPrp .26
|15063
|9.24
|9.17
|9.24+.07
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|7448
|55.05
|53.81
|54.63+.84
|DenburyR
|20432
|4.68
|4.53
|4.60—.08
|DeutschBk .83e
|14206
|13.17
|13.08
|13.10+.31
|DxSOXBrrs
|7407
|10.02
|9.60
|9.92—.30
|DxGBullrs
|11200
|21.02
|20.69
|20.91+.02
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|22565
|12.32
|12.17
|12.30
|DxSPOGBrrs
|17369
|5.99
|5.76
|5.93+.11
|DxSCBearrs
|11968
|9.14
|9.04
|9.10—.08
|EnCanag .06
|15394
|13.52
|13.22
|13.25—.25
|ENSCO .04
|14616
|7.38
|7.16
|7.21—.19
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|10631
|82.08
|81.61
|81.77+.03
|FiatChrys
|17146
|17.23
|17.08
|17.08—.05
|FordM .60a
|43761
|10.11
|10.00
|10.05—.03
|ForestCA .72
|433496
|25.03
|24.98
|25.01+1.99
|FrptMcM .20
|17876
|16.49
|16.20
|16.31+.23
|GenElec .48
|48768
|13.30
|13.16
|13.23+.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|9556
|38.01
|37.75
|37.94+.27
|Gerdau .02e
|7651
|4.54
|4.48
|4.49—.04
|HPInc .56f
|8359
|23.22
|23.05
|23.12+.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|7941
|42.46
|41.92
|41.98—.31
|Hanesbdss .60
|7569
|22.15
|21.64
|21.75—.21
|HarmonyG .05
|16452
|1.73
|1.68
|1.70
|HeclaM .01e
|19929
|3.37
|3.15
|3.18+.05
|Huntsmn .65
|7748
|32.95
|31.51
|31.97+.34
|ICICIBk .16e
|15494
|8.90
|8.84
|8.86+.05
|iShGold
|36417
|11.73
|11.68
|11.71—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|26141
|36.41
|36.09
|36.18—.58
|iShHK .61e
|9720
|24.70
|24.64
|24.66+.01
|iShSilver
|21710
|14.64
|14.57
|14.60+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|44573
|43.42
|43.20
|43.27—.04
|iShEMkts .59e
|180971
|44.79
|44.62
|44.64+.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|8174
|115.86
|115.64
|115.79+.39
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|7433
|119.86
|119.66
|119.86+.81
|iSEafe 1.66e
|20994
|69.10
|68.90
|68.92+.13
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|8772
|86.13
|86.05
|86.12+.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|24297
|165.07
|164.39
|164.69+.49
|iShREst 2.76e
|9859
|80.91
|80.24
|80.90+1.02
|Instructren
|9045
|37.75
|34.10
|36.98—6.63
|Intelsat
|10798
|20.70
|18.51
|19.60—.96
|IntlGmeTn .80
|14893
|26.31
|25.31
|25.62+1.37
|Invesco 1.16
|8625
|27.59
|27.10
|27.28—.08
|IronMtn 2.20
|16466
|35.24
|34.75
|35.22+.31
|iShJapanrs
|13434
|58.58
|58.47
|58.52—.46
|iShCorEM .95e
|34126
|54.08
|53.88
|53.93+.04
|ItauUnibH .32e
|25862
|12.27
|12.10
|12.14—.48
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|19516
|117.08
|115.92
|116.02—.71
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|7537
|37.22
|36.16
|36.77+.31
|Keycorp .48f
|10416
|21.31
|21.15
|21.23+.08
|KindMorg .80
|13610
|17.90
|17.60
|17.66—.10
|Kroger s .56f
|9395
|29.72
|29.00
|29.35—.37
|LumberLiq
|35825
|20.39
|18.26
|19.88—4.49
|Macys 1.51
|7743
|40.55
|39.76
|39.76—.51
|MarathnO .20
|12910
|21.27
|20.82
|20.82—.29
|Masco .42
|16766
|39.96
|38.25
|39.75+.28
|Merck 1.92
|12994
|65.16
|64.88
|65.10+.29
|MorgStan 1.20f
|7424
|51.02
|50.70
|50.73—.17
|Nabors .24
|12647
|6.05
|5.84
|5.91—.19
|NOilVarco .20
|8090
|48.97
|48.25
|48.50+.40
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|8899
|23.49
|23.08
|23.16+.13
|NokiaCp .19e
|24333
|5.50
|5.44
|5.45—.06
|Oracle .76
|13602
|47.90
|47.53
|47.58—.15
|Pagsegurn
|16365
|29.41
|27.36
|28.25—.36
|Pandora
|9860
|7.00
|6.85
|6.88—.03
|PetrbrsA
|7814
|10.52
|10.35
|10.39—.23
|Petrobras
|30997
|11.75
|11.50
|11.52—.34
|Pfizer 1.36
|34652
|39.00
|38.14
|38.99+.40
|PUVixSTrs
|71892
|9.71
|9.45
|9.65—.33
|ProShtVxs
|30254
|13.79
|13.68
|13.71+.16
|ProctGam 2.87
|15315
|80.40
|79.43
|80.17—.03
|PrUShSPrs
|8099
|35.79
|35.60
|35.77—.18
|RangeRs .08
|27224
|15.13
|14.65
|14.78+.21
|RegionsFn .56f
|10331
|18.93
|18.76
|18.85+.03
|RiteAid
|11325
|1.99
|1.95
|1.98+.02
|SpdrGold
|14789
|115.94
|115.39
|115.66+.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|118481
|281.30
|280.54
|280.66+.71
|SpdrBiots .44e
|8486
|94.23
|93.57
|93.94+.52
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|50186
|35.95
|35.91
|35.94+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|15954
|43.18
|42.59
|42.71—.30
|SpdrMetM .24e
|7882
|36.21
|35.84
|35.86—.22
|STMicro .40
|8368
|22.10
|21.80
|21.81+.17
|Salesforce
|10870
|139.79
|136.02
|136.33—1.70
|Shopifyn
|23127
|143.00
|133.26
|141.69—6.39
|SnapIncAn
|17661
|12.37
|12.18
|12.31+.04
|Sogoun
|8367
|9.68
|9.22
|9.42—.13
|SwstAirl .64f
|8066
|59.33
|58.11
|58.67+.77
|SwstnEngy
|39230
|5.09
|5.00
|5.07+.06
|Sprint
|12393
|5.52
|5.45
|5.46—.03
|Squaren
|19142
|66.80
|64.42
|65.01—.61
|SPMatls .98e
|9155
|59.53
|59.30
|59.38+.19
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|29409
|53.56
|53.18
|53.45+.13
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|9748
|111.52
|110.88
|111.05+.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|14898
|77.61
|77.14
|77.22—.04
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|119771
|28.24
|28.06
|28.07—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|44395
|76.37
|75.70
|76.26+.100
|SPTech .78e
|23733
|71.34
|70.79
|70.80+.07
|SpdrRESel
|9012
|32.94
|32.62
|32.94+.52
|SPUtil 1.55e
|17496
|52.70
|52.36
|52.68+.36
|StarwdPT 1.92
|9326
|22.95
|22.17
|22.91+.21
|Supvalurs
|10172
|32.15
|32.07
|32.14—.01
|Synchrony .84f
|11986
|29.76
|28.91
|28.94—.57
|TALEducs
|8075
|32.82
|31.82
|31.86—.83
|TevaPhrm .73e
|8639
|23.93
|23.63
|23.89+.16
|Transocn
|24753
|13.37
|12.85
|12.91—.48
|Twitter
|119495
|32.32
|31.42
|31.61+.23
|USFdsHln
|31000
|33.98
|32.91
|33.76+.25
|USSilica .25
|8630
|27.14
|25.75
|26.24—.68
|USOilFd
|36346
|14.40
|14.29
|14.33—.22
|USSteel .20
|11208
|36.58
|35.98
|36.08—.73
|ValeSA .29e
|27926
|14.68
|14.54
|14.55—.02
|VanEGold .06e
|32225
|21.29
|21.19
|21.25—.03
|VnEkRus .01e
|12707
|21.84
|21.73
|21.79+.22
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|8815
|107.87
|106.74
|106.76+.67
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|10552
|26.09
|25.70
|25.75—.34
|VanEJrGld
|8633
|31.72
|31.58
|31.70—.00
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13273
|43.82
|43.64
|43.68
|VerizonCm 2.36
|15258
|52.67
|51.95
|52.22—.27
|Visa s .84
|8962
|138.02
|136.42
|136.53+.05
|WeathfIntl
|19760
|3.46
|3.34
|3.35—.07
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|22103
|58.71
|58.00
|58.07—.42
|Yamanag .02
|25834
|3.18
|3.09
|3.15+.05
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.