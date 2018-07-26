Aurora Flight Sciences adding 135 jobs with new robotics facility in Manassas

Aurora Flight Sciences will build a $13.75 million robotics and integration facility at its headquarters at the Manassas Regional Airport, creating 135 jobs. The project will include a manufacturing unit, a research and development lab,…

The project will include a manufacturing unit, a research and development lab, a hangar and office space.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the news Thursday. Before he left office in January, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Manassas with the project.

Aurora Flight Sciences will also be eligible for tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment, job tax credits and employee training.

The company, a pioneer in unmanned air vehicles founded in 1989, was acquired by Boeing (NYSE: BA) in October, part of the aerospace giant’s bid to alter the future of military and commercial flight through autonomous systems, robotics, “electrified” aircraft and artificial intelligence.

Aurora employs more than 500 and operates manufacturing facilities and a research and development…