Attention Amazon: Greater Washington ranks as the third best market for tech talent, CBRE report finds

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 26, 2018 3:12 pm 07/26/2018 03:12pm
Here’s another notch for Greater Washington’s HQ2 belt.

A CBRE report has ranked the region the third best market for tech talent, providing further evidence that its three shortlisted bids for Amazon’s second headquarters — D.C., Northern Virginia and Montgomery County — are potentially strong contenders.

The report underscored Greater Washington’s growth in the number of tech graduates and the size of its labor pool as two key areas where the region distinguishes itself. It comes one year after Cushman & Wakefield also ranked D.C. as one of the nation’s top three tech towns.

Greater Washington was ranked second among 50 markets with 10,526 annual tech graduates, a 45 percent increase over the past five years. The region’s tech labor pool of 248,150 attributes to 8 percent of its total employment compared to a national average of 3.5 percent.

Colin Yasukochi, report author and CBRE research director, said the region had been in the top five or six fairly consistently but cemented…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

