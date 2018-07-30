202
At $18.5B, Carlyle Group raises more than it ever has before

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 30, 2018 7:41 am 07/30/2018 07:41am
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) has just completed its biggest raise ever. So big, in fact, it had to stop.

The D.C.-based global asset manager raised $18.5 billion for Carlyle Partners VII U.S. buyout fund, blowing past its $15 billion target and hitting its hard cap. According to a release, more than 320 investors from 57 countries committed to the fund. Carlyle employees, including its top executives, committed $1 billion alone.

Carlyle makes the majority of its investments in the U.S. across five industries: aerospace, defense & government services, consumer and retail, healthcare, industrial and transportation, and technology, media and telecom.

Its previous fund, the $13 billion Carlyle Partners VI, started investing in 2014, taking stakes in companies like Signode Industrial Group, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Dealogic, Vogue International and Novetta Solutions.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
