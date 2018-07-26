Arconic, relocating to Fairfax County, could be target of Carlyle, Blackstone

The Carlyle Group LP and Blackstone Group LP have joined forces in a bid to buy out metal manufacturer Arconic Inc., which announced in May plans to move its headquarters to Fairfax County, according to…

The two private equity giants could pay in the mid-$20s per share, which could make it one of the biggest leveraged buyouts this year, the report said. Arconic stock (NYSE: ARNC) closed Wednesday at $19.26.

In addition to a possible bid from Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and D.C.-based Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), Apollo Global Management LLC has also expressed interest.

While it is not a guarantee Arconic will strike a deal, its board of directors plans to discuss the possibility during a Thursday meeting, which comes ahead of its earnings report next week, according to the report.

New York-based Arconic was created in 2016 with the split of Pittsburgh-based Alcoa Inc. into two separate companies. While it announced its move to Fairfax, it has not yet settled…