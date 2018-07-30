202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 30, 2018 12:00 am 07/30/2018 12:00am
Share

Congress struggles with countering Putin after Trump summit

Senators want investigation of immigrant abuse allegations

Former FEMA head of personnel accused of sexual misconduct

AP FACT CHECK: President Trump and his fictions about NATO

Trump says ‘no problem’ shutting government, dismaying GOP

AP FACT CHECK: Collusion not a crime? Not exactly the point.

Bob Woodward writing inside account of Trump White House

Robert Wilkie sworn in as Trump’s Veterans Affairs secretary

Trump says he would ‘certainly meet’ with Iran’s Rouhani

Democrat Manchin undecided on Kavanaugh after 2-hour meeting

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500