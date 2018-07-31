202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 12:00 am 07/31/2018 12:00am
Share

Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns

The Latest: Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun plans

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt elections

Trump at rally makes false claim on photo IDs for groceries

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

NKorea provided just 1 dog tag with 55 sets of war remains

Will he or won’t he? Trump sows confusion on shutdown plans

Ex-Playboy model wants additional $200K from top GOP donor

Official says agency warned family separation bad for kids

Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels’ case

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500