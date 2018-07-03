3 bankers to know in Greater Washington

Little occurs in the business world without capital — and so we thought we would search for the next, up-and-coming captains of capital in the Washington region. Here are three executives in the local banking…

Little occurs in the business world without capital — and so we thought we would search for the next, up-and-coming captains of capital in the Washington region. Here are three executives in the local banking ranks who are helping lead community and national bank brands and helping set the agendas for where that coveted capital may land next.

Abigail Matia

Head of middle market banking, Mid-Atlantic region, Wells Fargo & Co.

Abigail Matia spent a lot of time in the career placement office at Washington and Lee University in the months leading up to her graduation. The economics and psychology major knew she was leaving without any tangible skills and searched for a job that would provide her with a strong training program.

That decision brought her to former banking institution Wachovia — now Wells Fargo — in 1993, where she accepted a position as a commercial management associate.

Matia, 46, now leads Wells Fargo’s middle-market banking group for Maryland, D.C., Virginia…