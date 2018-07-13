13 Universities With the Highest International Student Acceptance Rates

Some schools admit most, or all, international applicants. It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. universities than others. Among the 205 ranked National Universities that reported these data to U.S.…

Some schools admit most, or all, international applicants.

It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. universities than others. Among the 205 ranked National Universities that reported these data to U.S. News, the average acceptance rate for international students was 47 percent for fall 2016. But at some institutions, the acceptance rate was significantly higher, approaching or reaching 100 percent. For prospective international students interested in studying in the U.S. and curious about where they might have a good chance of getting in, here are the 12 ranked National Universities with the highest acceptance rates for international undergraduate applicants, including ties.

Updated on July 31, 2018: This slideshow has been updated to remove Binghamton University–SUNY, which notified U.S. News that it incorrectly reported the number of international students who applied and were accepted for fall 2016.

Illinois State University

U.S. News rank: 159 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2016: 75

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 67

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 89 percent

Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi

U.S. News rank: 231-300

International applicants for fall 2016: 46

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 41

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 89 percent

University of Maine

U.S. News rank: 181 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2016: 295

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 263

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 89 percent

Wichita State University (KS)

U.S. News rank: 231-300

International applicants for fall 2016: 700

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 624

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 89 percent

University of Cincinnati

U.S. News rank: 133 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2016: 1,839

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 1,736

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 94 percent

Colorado State University

U.S. News rank: 124 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2016: 729

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 701

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 96 percent

University of Kansas

U.S. News rank: 115 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2016: 455

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 439

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 96 percent

Texas Woman’s University

U.S. News rank: 231-300

International applicants for fall 2016: 75

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 73

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 97 percent

Wayne State University (MI)

U.S. News rank: 223 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2016: 170

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 165

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 97 percent

University of Memphis (TN)

U.S. News rank: 231-300

International applicants for fall 2016: 237

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 233

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 98 percent

University of Nevada–Las Vegas

U.S. News rank: 231-300

International applicants for fall 2016: 204

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 201

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 99 percent

University of Hartford (CT)

U.S. News rank: 176 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2016: 62

International applicants accepted for fall 2016: 62

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2016: 100 percent

