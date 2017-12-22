Balanced Fund 11669.31 – .01 + .23 + 13.94

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1978.75 – .06 – .87 + 5.51

Emerging Markets 351.47 + .55 + 1.95 + 33.80

Equity Income Fund 11599.95 – .01 + .44 + 16.58

GNMA 714.88 – .32 + 1.01

General Municipal Debt 1296.54 + .11 – .44 + 5.20

Gold Fund 257.09 + .97 + 4.93 + 7.87

High Current Yield 2114.48 + .01 + .09 + 7.31

High Yield Municipal 600.14 + .10 – .33 + 7.39

International Fund 1903.25 – .01 + 1.30 + 25.88

Science and Technology Fund 2396.97 + .04 – .28 + 39.17

Short Investment Grade 352.31 – .02 – .06 + 1.65

Short Municipal 182.11 + .03 – .13 + 1.28

US Government 639.70 – .03 – .49 + 1.57

-0-

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.