201.5
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f

BC-150-actives-f

By The Associated Press December 22, 2017 5:36 pm 12/22/2017 05:36pm
Share
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 99388 5.72 5.61 5.71—.01
AT&TInc 2f 162991 39.11 38.70 38.94+.06
AbbottLab 1.12f 54034 57.32 56.76 56.93
Alibaba 122063 176.66 175.04 176.29+.97
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
212380 10.84 10.68 10.84+.13
Altria 2.64f 41778 72.26 71.77 72.14+.20
Ambev .05e 92510 6.31 6.23 6.27+.01
AmIntlGrp 1.28 41861 60.36 59.11 59.31—.77
Anadarko .20 49153 53.46 51.94 52.93+.97
Annaly 1.20 42459 12.07 12.00 12.05—.01
BPPLC 2.38 40591 41.63 41.23 41.29—.39
BcoBrads .16e 73130 10.19 10.09 10.17—.03
BkofAm .48 523173 30.02 29.62 29.88+.06
BiPVxSTrs 244038 27.99 27.42 27.73+.13
BarrickG .12 49992 14.54 14.41 14.47+.04
BBarrett 43426 4.94 4.73 4.82+.06
BlackBerry 48114 11.81 11.56 11.60—.20
BostonSci 50307 25.32 25.05 25.10—.04
BrMySq 1.60f 54329 61.71 60.60 60.96—.54
CFIndss 1.20 44522 42.07 41.11 41.71+.46
CVSHealth 2 52372 74.72 73.30 73.41—1.23
CabotO&G .20 42579 27.82 27.42 27.59—.13
Camecog .40 41198 9.80 9.40 9.42—.43
Cemex .29t 72923 7.55 7.42 7.45—.09
CntryLink 2.16 81630 17.49 17.17 17.24—.23
ChesEng 196720 3.95 3.82 3.85+.01
Chevron 4.32 46174 125.65 124.58 124.98+.16
Citigroup 1.28 108817 75.99 75.05 75.49—.33
ClevCliffs 114929 7.33 7.07 7.28+.13
CocaCola 1.48 52940 45.73 45.55 45.59—.01
DenburyR 89528 2.09 1.88 2.01+.05
DevonE .24 42168 41.71 40.81 41.57+.65
DxGBullrs 43092 30.49 29.62 30.39+.91
DrGMBllrs 109708 17.10 16.28 16.91+.67
DxSCBearrs 49213 12.18 12.04 12.10+.07
DxBiotBear 79681 4.90 4.64 4.67—.27
Disney 1.68f 62661 109.69 108.45 108.67—.91
DowDuPnt .84e 42731 72.35 71.76 72.11+.47
EdisonInt 2.17 44622 65.38 63.77 65.23+1.92
EldorGldg .02e 65878 1.34 1.25 1.34+.08
Embraer .13e 68724 25.60 23.87 24.10—.32
EnCanag .06 44203 12.78 12.36 12.60+.06
EngyTrfPt 2.26f 46955 17.78 17.44 17.66+.13
ENSCO .04 70258 5.78 5.52 5.68+.08
EntProdPt 1.69f 42270 26.49 26.06 26.40+.30
ExxonMbl 3.08 92649 84.02 83.60 83.97+.12
FstDatan 50789 16.76 16.33 16.62+.20
FMajSilvg 82104 7.52 6.79 6.93—.71
Fitbitn 53280 6.05 5.92 6.01—.05
FordM .60a 166803 12.66 12.56 12.58—.05
FrptMcM 129212 18.31 18.01 18.10—.08
GGPInc .88 56485 23.57 23.02 23.40+.33
GNC .80 54466 3.83 3.69 3.72—.05
GenElec .48 451891 17.56 17.40 17.50+.03
GenMills 1.96 50901 60.19 59.70 60.13+.60
GenMotors 1.52 48042 42.31 41.81 42.02—.14
Hallibrtn .72 64319 48.36 47.69 48.01—.16
Hanesbdss .60 71733 20.68 20.00 20.41+.22
HPEntn .30f 41220 14.82 14.68 14.71—.01
iShGold 87866 12.26 12.20 12.25+.07
iShBrazil .67e 74771 39.63 39.33 39.51—.02
iShEMU .86e 40992 43.49 43.30 43.49—.03
iShGerm .60e 87289 33.11 33.03 33.10—.07
iShSilver 79102 15.49 15.31 15.40+.18
iShChinaLC .87e 60828 45.99 45.67 45.98+.27
iShEMkts .59e 373325 46.51 46.23 46.50+.39
iSEafe 1.66e 158112 70.12 69.86 70.11+.18
iShiBxHYB 5.09
110442 87.07 86.91 87.00+.08
iShR2K 1.77e 99091 153.39 152.80 153.19—.28
iShREst 2.76e 49558 79.96 79.34 79.84+.50
iShCorEafe 1.56e
53455 65.80 65.57 65.77+.14
iShCorEM .95e 98672 56.12 55.82 56.11+.45
ItauUnibH .32e 82072 12.85 12.74 12.84—.08
JPMorgCh 2.24f
97409 108.46 106.81 107.45—.38
JohnJn 3.36 45765 141.35 140.04 140.12—.94
JohnContln 1e 41865 38.21 37.88 38.11+.11
Keycorp .38 48702 20.58 20.33 20.44+.01
KindMorg .50 79623 18.14 18.02 18.05—.02
Kinrossg 71004 4.29 4.23 4.25+.01
Kroger s .50 105533 28.28 27.62 28.25+.70
Macys 1.51 57503 25.74 25.39 25.67+.10
MarathnO .20 92375 17.22 16.88 16.90—.15
McDrmInt 86462 6.97 6.66 6.77—.08
Merck 1.92f 77030 56.83 56.13 56.36—.24
MetLife 1.60 42084 51.27 50.51 50.76—.27
MorgStan 1 56434 53.11 52.25 52.72—.17
NRGEgy .12 73489 28.50 27.33 28.16+.70
Nabors .24 56997 6.60 6.42 6.45—.09
NikeB s .80f 192223 63.54 60.13 63.29—1.48
NobleCorp .08 117670 4.33 4.13 4.23+.06
NokiaCp .17e 73176 4.83 4.75 4.78—.01
OasisPet 105979 8.21 8.06 8.06—.12
Oracle .76 108655 47.40 47.10 47.36+.08
PG&ECp 2.12f 108499 45.09 44.36 44.57+.07
PPLCorp 1.58 67355 31.39 31.10 31.13—.06
Pandora 72133 4.85 4.65 4.69—.15
Penney 109317 3.15 3.04 3.14+.11
PetrbrsA 52486 9.60 9.45 9.47—.15
Petrobras 87206 10.12 9.97 9.99—.13
Pfizer 1.28 84340 36.38 36.05 36.14—.10
PUVixSTrs 134202 10.23 9.82 10.06+.09
ProctGam 2.76f 46328 92.43 91.72 92.13+.46
PulteGrp .36 48146 33.89 33.32 33.37—.40
RangeRs .08 42778 16.85 16.44 16.46—.04
RegionsFn .36 52115 17.56 17.30 17.47—.02
RiteAid 175176 2.05 1.99 2.01+.02
SpdrGold 56942 121.14 120.57 120.94+.63
S&P500ETF 4.13e
520491 267.63 266.91 267.49—.09
SpdrBiots .44e 55340 84.75 83.34 84.59+1.51
SpdrLehHY 2.30
140399 36.64 36.56 36.63+.07
SpdrOGEx .73e 105204 37.17 36.47 36.82+.16
Schlmbrg 2 63825 68.34 67.17 67.44—.42
SnapIncAn 108213 15.38 14.92 15.15—.22
SouthnCo 2.32 76939 49.53 48.48 48.50—.99
SwstnEngy 159803 5.49 5.30 5.32—.02
SpiritRltC .72 40393 8.67 8.51 8.63+.06
Sprint 120832 5.73 5.61 5.64+.02
Squaren 141483 35.33 34.14 35.14—.73
SPHlthC 1.01e 63036 83.16 82.71 82.91—.27
SPCnSt 1.28e 40522 56.96 56.80 56.87+.09
SPEngy 2.04e 102763 72.26 71.60 71.97+.15
SPDRFncl .46e
407621 28.25 27.92 28.05—.08
SPTech .78e 52387 64.60 64.37 64.54—.04
SPUtil 1.55e 91770 52.65 52.40 52.45+.08
TevaPhrm .73e 160160 18.89 18.36 18.75+.25
Transocn 105957 10.44 10.05 10.36+.17
Twitter 159446 25.27 24.38 24.46—.59
UndrArms 44382 15.54 15.01 15.50—.01
UnArCwi 62245 13.92 13.47 13.80—.15
USNGas 84481 5.27 5.20 5.25+.11
USOilFd 61090 11.69 11.58 11.66+.02
USSteel .20 74634 35.57 34.91 35.11—.56
ValeSA .29e x114043 12.03 11.87 11.92
ValeantPh 133734 21.80 21.08 21.55—.12
VanEGold .06e 232302 22.92 22.68 22.89+.26
VnEkRus .01e 50974 21.15 20.91 21.11+.29
VEckOilSvc .47e
77208 25.92 25.54 25.72—.06
VanEJrGld 100495 33.67 33.08 33.53+.46
VangREIT 3.08e
42839 81.95 81.22 81.83+.56
VangEmg 1.10e
117494 45.44 45.11 45.43+.37
VangFTSE 1.10e
68817 44.60 44.45 44.59+.11
Vereit .55 42562 7.87 7.72 7.82+.06
VerizonCm 2.36
103509 53.63 53.06 53.19+.18
Vipshop 62377 12.26 11.95 12.21+.13
Visa s .66 59964 113.11 112.25 112.69+.28
WalMart 2.04 47689 98.42 97.68 98.21+.15
WeathfIntl 140060 3.95 3.79 3.91+.03
WellsFargo 1.56f
112619 62.24 61.19 61.55—.06
XPOLogis 106697 90.25 77.32 90.01+11.32
Yamanag .02 127865 3.03 2.84 2.99+.13

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest