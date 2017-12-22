BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|99388
|5.72
|5.61
|5.71—.01
|AT&TInc 2f
|162991
|39.11
|38.70
|38.94+.06
|AbbottLab 1.12f
|54034
|57.32
|56.76
|56.93
|Alibaba
|122063
|176.66
|175.04
|176.29+.97
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|212380
|10.84
|10.68
|10.84+.13
|Altria 2.64f
|41778
|72.26
|71.77
|72.14+.20
|Ambev .05e
|92510
|6.31
|6.23
|6.27+.01
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|41861
|60.36
|59.11
|59.31—.77
|Anadarko .20
|49153
|53.46
|51.94
|52.93+.97
|Annaly 1.20
|42459
|12.07
|12.00
|12.05—.01
|BPPLC 2.38
|40591
|41.63
|41.23
|41.29—.39
|BcoBrads .16e
|73130
|10.19
|10.09
|10.17—.03
|BkofAm .48
|523173
|30.02
|29.62
|29.88+.06
|BiPVxSTrs
|244038
|27.99
|27.42
|27.73+.13
|BarrickG .12
|49992
|14.54
|14.41
|14.47+.04
|BBarrett
|43426
|4.94
|4.73
|4.82+.06
|BlackBerry
|48114
|11.81
|11.56
|11.60—.20
|BostonSci
|50307
|25.32
|25.05
|25.10—.04
|BrMySq 1.60f
|54329
|61.71
|60.60
|60.96—.54
|CFIndss 1.20
|44522
|42.07
|41.11
|41.71+.46
|CVSHealth 2
|52372
|74.72
|73.30
|73.41—1.23
|CabotO&G .20
|42579
|27.82
|27.42
|27.59—.13
|Camecog .40
|41198
|9.80
|9.40
|9.42—.43
|Cemex .29t
|72923
|7.55
|7.42
|7.45—.09
|CntryLink 2.16
|81630
|17.49
|17.17
|17.24—.23
|ChesEng
|196720
|3.95
|3.82
|3.85+.01
|Chevron 4.32
|46174
|125.65
|124.58
|124.98+.16
|Citigroup 1.28
|108817
|75.99
|75.05
|75.49—.33
|ClevCliffs
|114929
|7.33
|7.07
|7.28+.13
|CocaCola 1.48
|52940
|45.73
|45.55
|45.59—.01
|DenburyR
|89528
|2.09
|1.88
|2.01+.05
|DevonE .24
|42168
|41.71
|40.81
|41.57+.65
|DxGBullrs
|43092
|30.49
|29.62
|30.39+.91
|DrGMBllrs
|109708
|17.10
|16.28
|16.91+.67
|DxSCBearrs
|49213
|12.18
|12.04
|12.10+.07
|DxBiotBear
|79681
|4.90
|4.64
|4.67—.27
|Disney 1.68f
|62661
|109.69
|108.45
|108.67—.91
|DowDuPnt .84e
|42731
|72.35
|71.76
|72.11+.47
|EdisonInt 2.17
|44622
|65.38
|63.77
|65.23+1.92
|EldorGldg .02e
|65878
|1.34
|1.25
|1.34+.08
|Embraer .13e
|68724
|25.60
|23.87
|24.10—.32
|EnCanag .06
|44203
|12.78
|12.36
|12.60+.06
|EngyTrfPt 2.26f
|46955
|17.78
|17.44
|17.66+.13
|ENSCO .04
|70258
|5.78
|5.52
|5.68+.08
|EntProdPt 1.69f
|42270
|26.49
|26.06
|26.40+.30
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|92649
|84.02
|83.60
|83.97+.12
|FstDatan
|50789
|16.76
|16.33
|16.62+.20
|FMajSilvg
|82104
|7.52
|6.79
|6.93—.71
|Fitbitn
|53280
|6.05
|5.92
|6.01—.05
|FordM .60a
|166803
|12.66
|12.56
|12.58—.05
|FrptMcM
|129212
|18.31
|18.01
|18.10—.08
|GGPInc .88
|56485
|23.57
|23.02
|23.40+.33
|GNC .80
|54466
|3.83
|3.69
|3.72—.05
|GenElec .48
|451891
|17.56
|17.40
|17.50+.03
|GenMills 1.96
|50901
|60.19
|59.70
|60.13+.60
|GenMotors 1.52
|48042
|42.31
|41.81
|42.02—.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|64319
|48.36
|47.69
|48.01—.16
|Hanesbdss .60
|71733
|20.68
|20.00
|20.41+.22
|HPEntn .30f
|41220
|14.82
|14.68
|14.71—.01
|iShGold
|87866
|12.26
|12.20
|12.25+.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|74771
|39.63
|39.33
|39.51—.02
|iShEMU .86e
|40992
|43.49
|43.30
|43.49—.03
|iShGerm .60e
|87289
|33.11
|33.03
|33.10—.07
|iShSilver
|79102
|15.49
|15.31
|15.40+.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|60828
|45.99
|45.67
|45.98+.27
|iShEMkts .59e
|373325
|46.51
|46.23
|46.50+.39
|iSEafe 1.66e
|158112
|70.12
|69.86
|70.11+.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|110442
|87.07
|86.91
|87.00+.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|99091
|153.39
|152.80
|153.19—.28
|iShREst 2.76e
|49558
|79.96
|79.34
|79.84+.50
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|53455
|65.80
|65.57
|65.77+.14
|iShCorEM .95e
|98672
|56.12
|55.82
|56.11+.45
|ItauUnibH .32e
|82072
|12.85
|12.74
|12.84—.08
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|97409
|108.46
|106.81
|107.45—.38
|JohnJn 3.36
|45765
|141.35
|140.04
|140.12—.94
|JohnContln 1e
|41865
|38.21
|37.88
|38.11+.11
|Keycorp .38
|48702
|20.58
|20.33
|20.44+.01
|KindMorg .50
|79623
|18.14
|18.02
|18.05—.02
|Kinrossg
|71004
|4.29
|4.23
|4.25+.01
|Kroger s .50
|105533
|28.28
|27.62
|28.25+.70
|Macys 1.51
|57503
|25.74
|25.39
|25.67+.10
|MarathnO .20
|92375
|17.22
|16.88
|16.90—.15
|McDrmInt
|86462
|6.97
|6.66
|6.77—.08
|Merck 1.92f
|77030
|56.83
|56.13
|56.36—.24
|MetLife 1.60
|42084
|51.27
|50.51
|50.76—.27
|MorgStan 1
|56434
|53.11
|52.25
|52.72—.17
|NRGEgy .12
|73489
|28.50
|27.33
|28.16+.70
|Nabors .24
|56997
|6.60
|6.42
|6.45—.09
|NikeB s .80f
|192223
|63.54
|60.13
|63.29—1.48
|NobleCorp .08
|117670
|4.33
|4.13
|4.23+.06
|NokiaCp .17e
|73176
|4.83
|4.75
|4.78—.01
|OasisPet
|105979
|8.21
|8.06
|8.06—.12
|Oracle .76
|108655
|47.40
|47.10
|47.36+.08
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|108499
|45.09
|44.36
|44.57+.07
|PPLCorp 1.58
|67355
|31.39
|31.10
|31.13—.06
|Pandora
|72133
|4.85
|4.65
|4.69—.15
|Penney
|109317
|3.15
|3.04
|3.14+.11
|PetrbrsA
|52486
|9.60
|9.45
|9.47—.15
|Petrobras
|87206
|10.12
|9.97
|9.99—.13
|Pfizer 1.28
|84340
|36.38
|36.05
|36.14—.10
|PUVixSTrs
|134202
|10.23
|9.82
|10.06+.09
|ProctGam 2.76f
|46328
|92.43
|91.72
|92.13+.46
|PulteGrp .36
|48146
|33.89
|33.32
|33.37—.40
|RangeRs .08
|42778
|16.85
|16.44
|16.46—.04
|RegionsFn .36
|52115
|17.56
|17.30
|17.47—.02
|RiteAid
|175176
|2.05
|1.99
|2.01+.02
|SpdrGold
|56942
|121.14
|120.57
|120.94+.63
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|520491
|267.63
|266.91
|267.49—.09
|SpdrBiots .44e
|55340
|84.75
|83.34
|84.59+1.51
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|140399
|36.64
|36.56
|36.63+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|105204
|37.17
|36.47
|36.82+.16
|Schlmbrg 2
|63825
|68.34
|67.17
|67.44—.42
|SnapIncAn
|108213
|15.38
|14.92
|15.15—.22
|SouthnCo 2.32
|76939
|49.53
|48.48
|48.50—.99
|SwstnEngy
|159803
|5.49
|5.30
|5.32—.02
|SpiritRltC .72
|40393
|8.67
|8.51
|8.63+.06
|Sprint
|120832
|5.73
|5.61
|5.64+.02
|Squaren
|141483
|35.33
|34.14
|35.14—.73
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|63036
|83.16
|82.71
|82.91—.27
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|40522
|56.96
|56.80
|56.87+.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|102763
|72.26
|71.60
|71.97+.15
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|407621
|28.25
|27.92
|28.05—.08
|SPTech .78e
|52387
|64.60
|64.37
|64.54—.04
|SPUtil 1.55e
|91770
|52.65
|52.40
|52.45+.08
|TevaPhrm .73e
|160160
|18.89
|18.36
|18.75+.25
|Transocn
|105957
|10.44
|10.05
|10.36+.17
|Twitter
|159446
|25.27
|24.38
|24.46—.59
|UndrArms
|44382
|15.54
|15.01
|15.50—.01
|UnArCwi
|62245
|13.92
|13.47
|13.80—.15
|USNGas
|84481
|5.27
|5.20
|5.25+.11
|USOilFd
|61090
|11.69
|11.58
|11.66+.02
|USSteel .20
|74634
|35.57
|34.91
|35.11—.56
|ValeSA .29e
|x114043
|12.03
|11.87
|11.92
|ValeantPh
|133734
|21.80
|21.08
|21.55—.12
|VanEGold .06e
|232302
|22.92
|22.68
|22.89+.26
|VnEkRus .01e
|50974
|21.15
|20.91
|21.11+.29
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|77208
|25.92
|25.54
|25.72—.06
|VanEJrGld
|100495
|33.67
|33.08
|33.53+.46
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|42839
|81.95
|81.22
|81.83+.56
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|117494
|45.44
|45.11
|45.43+.37
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|68817
|44.60
|44.45
|44.59+.11
|Vereit .55
|42562
|7.87
|7.72
|7.82+.06
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|103509
|53.63
|53.06
|53.19+.18
|Vipshop
|62377
|12.26
|11.95
|12.21+.13
|Visa s .66
|59964
|113.11
|112.25
|112.69+.28
|WalMart 2.04
|47689
|98.42
|97.68
|98.21+.15
|WeathfIntl
|140060
|3.95
|3.79
|3.91+.03
|WellsFargo 1.56f
|
|112619
|62.24
|61.19
|61.55—.06
|XPOLogis
|106697
|90.25
|77.32
|90.01+11.32
|Yamanag .02
|127865
|3.03
|2.84
|2.99+.13
