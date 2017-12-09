AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EST

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 12:00 am 12/09/2017 12:00am
AP FACT CHECK: Trump off on black homeownership, trade

US wants world to isolate North Korea, so what’s that mean?

AP FACT CHECK: Blue high-tax states fund red low-tax states

Aided by scandal, Dems fighting math and history in Alabama

Trump hails civil rights heroes; protesters pan his record

Ex-aide: Rep. Franks offered $5 million to carry his child

Officials from UN, North Korea agree situation is dangerous

The Latest: Bands play for Jones’s get out the vote push

New documents show prosecutors tracking Manafort’s edits

The Latest: Mississippi flag protested at museum opening

