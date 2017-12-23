AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EST

Trump supporters greet tax law with shrugs and measured hope

Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees

Appeals court: Trump exceeded authority with travel ban

Trump criticizes FBI deputy director as he plans retirement

The GOP fights for its own voters to stop the next Roy Moore

US agrees to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, angering Russia

AP FACT CHECK: Tax plan shows 2 things can be true at once

DC appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban

Mattis tells soldiers that being ready for war helps stop it

Judge questions whether Gates fundraiser broke gag order

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.