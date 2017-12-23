AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EST

Trump supporters greet tax law with shrugs and measured hope
Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees
Appeals court: Trump exceeded authority with travel ban
Trump criticizes FBI deputy director as he plans retirement
The GOP fights for its own voters to stop the next Roy Moore
US agrees to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, angering Russia
AP FACT CHECK: Tax plan shows 2 things can be true at once
DC appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban
Mattis tells soldiers that being ready for war helps stop it
Judge questions whether Gates fundraiser broke gag order
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.